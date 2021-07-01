Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI tag match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“Team Callis” Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. “Team Dreamer” Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin.

-TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

-Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of Chelsea Green/Laurel Van Ness. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.