Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite featuring MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Miro vs. Brian Pillman for the TNT Championship, Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining Keller to discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Miro vs. Brian Pillman for the TNT Championship, Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match in the last event before AEW goes back on the road.