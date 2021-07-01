What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite featuring MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Miro vs. Brian Pillman for the TNT Championship, Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match

July 1, 2021

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining Keller to discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Miro vs. Brian Pillman for the TNT Championship, Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match in the last event before AEW goes back on the road.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.