12/10 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny, Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol, and Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny, Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol, and Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta, and more (19:33)…

Click here to stream or download the December 10 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.