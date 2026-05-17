NJPW “Best of Super Juniors, Night 3” results (5/17): Vetter’s review of El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita vs. Jun Kasai, Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori, Nick Wayne vs. Francesco Akira

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors, Night 3”

May 17, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium

Streamed live on New Japan World

Chris Charlton provided English commentary. This appears to be a small arena. The lights were low, but the venue had an attractive roof.

* This year’s field has 20 competitors, divided into TWO blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine tournament matches in a round-robin format. Wins are worth two points, and a (rare) tie is one point for each wrestler. The top TWO point-scorers in each Block will advance to a four-man playoff. For the first time, we have all 10 tournament matches today.

* As is tradition, there are no guardrails for the BoSJ.

1. Titan (4) vs. Daiki Nagai (0) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. I’ll reiterate that Titan did reach the finals in 2023, so his quick start isn’t a surprise. Just seconds in, Nagai hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a dropkick in the corner and put Titan in a Boston Crab. Titan hit a senton and a dropkick, then he dove through the ropes onto Nagai at 2:30. He hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Nagai hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall, then a bodyslam. Titan hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, applied a Sharpshooter, and leaned all the way back for added pressure, and Daiki tapped out. That was exactly what a sub-five-minute match between them should be.

Titan (6) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) at 4:35.

2. Jakob Austin Young (w/Zane Jay) (0) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Because of the early quirks in the schedule, Kanemaru is 0-1, while Young is 0-2. Kanemaru came in second and immediately attacked, and we’re underway! The ref got bumped early! Kanemaru slammed Young’s knee against the mat. Zane took a sip of Kanemaru’s whiskey, so Yoshinobu kicked Zane. Kanemaru applied a flying leg lock around the neck, got a rollup, and the flash pin. Again, no one actually wants to see Kanemaru wrestle, so I’m fine with it being this short. Charlton pointed out that the United Empire is now a combined 0-5!

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) defeated Jakob Austin Young (0) at 2:56.

3. El Valiente Jr. (2) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi (4) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Quick reversals early on, and they collided knees, and Valiente Jr. collapsed. Uh-oh, Valiente might be legit injured. Yes, the ref checked on Valiente and called for the bell and awarded the match to Taguchi. Oh, I hope this isn’t a big injury… A Young Lion carried Valiente Jr. to the back on his back.

Ryusuke Taguchi (6) defeated El Valiente Jr. (2) via ref stoppage at 00:50.

4. Kushida (2) vs. Sho (4) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Sho got on the mic and challenged him to wrestle barefoot, and he began untying his boot. Kushida watched him but didn’t join in. Of course, Sho used his boot across Kushida’s head, and they brawled; we finally got a bell at 00:14. They rolled to the floor and brawled. In the ring, Kushida targeted a leg and twisted it. Kushida hit a flip dive to the floor at 3:00, but he sold pain in his own foot upon landing. In the ring, Sho hit a spear and a swinging faceplant for a nearfall. The ref got bumped! Sho grabbed his wrench at 6:00, swung, and missed. Kushida hit a straight punch to the jaw.

Kushida again put a sock over his hand and tried to apply a Mandible Claw, but Sho avoided it. Kushida hit the Back to the Future (small package driver) but we had no ref! Shot hit a low blow and rolled up Kushida for a visual pin, but we still had no ref. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sho went for a cross-armbreaker. (The ref was now up!) Sho switched to a Triangle Choke. Kushida applied the Mandible Claw, and that popped the crowd. He switched to an ankle lock, but the boot came off, and Sho rolled to the floor. Sho struck Kushida in the head with his flat metal sheet! Sho re-applied his Triangle Choke, and he shoved the sock into Kushida’s mouth for good measure! Kushida tapped out. Charlton said Kushida had been 8-0 in prior singles matches, but added that Sho will undoubtedly claim he won clean today.

Sho (6) defeated Kushida (2) at 9:59/official time of 9:45.

5. Francesco Akira (w/Zane Jay) (0) vs. Nick Wayne (2) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Standing switches to open; they are roughly the same height and overall build. Nick hit an armdrag and posed. Akira rolled to the floor to regroup with Zane. They fought on the floor, where Akira hit a snap suplex. In the ring, Akira hit a standing moonsault, then a running clothesline into the corner for a nearfall at 4:00. Wayne hit a stunner and a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Akira hit an enzuigiri and a leg lariat for a nearfall at 6:00. Wayne hit a snap Dragon Suplex.

Nick hit a flip dive to the floor onto Akira and Zane Jay, then a frog splash into the ring for a nearfall at 8:00. Akira hit a dropkick to the back and a German Suplex for a nearfall. This has been really good. Wayne blocked a sunset flip, sat down, and got a believable nearfall. Akira missed a Fireball double knees, but he rolled up Wayne with a handful of tights for the tainted pin! Akira got a much-needed win to stay alive.

Francesco Akira (2) defeated Nick Wayne (2) at 10:07.

6. Hyo (2) vs. Daisuke Sasaki (4) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. A reminder that Hyo is 1-0 and wasn’t available for Saturday’s show. Hyo hit a leg lariat, then a flip dive to the floor. Sasaki threw a chair at Hyo. He hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker across the top rope at 3:00 and worked him over in the ring. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hyo hit a flying headscissors takedown as the 5:00 call was spot-on. Hyo tied him in a Tarantula in the ropes.

Sasaki hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee and a DDT, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:00. He locked in a crossface, but Hyo reached the ropes. Hyo hit a stunner, but Sasaki got a rollup for a nearfall. Hyo hit a leaping DDT at 9:00, and he was fired up. Daisuke caught him coming off the ropes, applied a crossface again, and Hyo eventually tapped out. Good action. Sasaki remains undefeated and in the pole position.

Daisuke Sasaki (6) defeated Hyo (2) at 9:33.

7. Robbie X (2) vs. Master Wato (0) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Again, Robbie has a black eye from a kick from Nick Wayne on Night 1. They avoided each other’s kicks, both missed dropkicks, and had a standoff at 1:00. Wato applied a leg lock around the neck and kept Robbie grounded. Wato hit some chops. Charlton noted Robbie was struggling with his damaged eye, giving him problems. Robbie hit an Asai Moonsault at 3:30. He got a nearfall in the ring.

Wato dropkicked him to the floor and hit a flip dive onto him at 5:30. In the ring, Robbie hit a rolling DVD and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit a Pele Kick and was fired up. Wato hit a spin kick to the ear, then a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 9:00. He mouse-trapped both arms and got the Yuta Wheeler-style cover for the clean pin. That was pretty good. Wato got the needed win to avoid an 0-3 start.

Master Wato (2) defeated Robbie X (2) at 9:11.

8. Taiji Ishimori (2) vs. Yoh (2) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Charlton noted both men have been finalists in this tournament TWICE but came up short both times. Ishimori hit a headscissors takedown early on and teased a dive to the floor, but then he hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Ishimori hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles. Ishimori targeted the left arm and twisted it. Yoh hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and targeted Ishimori’s knee. Ishimori threw Yoh shoulder-first into the ring post, then hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee at 7:30, but Taiji sold the pain that move caused his own knee. Charlton noted that Ishimori is clearly sore from his main event match against Desperado on Saturday.

Ishimori hit a Divorce Court armbreaker and went to the Bone Lock, but Yoh escaped and hit a Falcon Arrow, and they were both down. Ishimori dropped Yoh chest-first over his knees for a nearfall at 10:00. Ishimori spun him to the mat and again applied the Bone Lock! Yoh teased tapping out, and this crowd was HOT! Yoh hit a Bloody Cross (Ishimori’s move!), and they were both down, and Charlton gave the “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” line. Yoh nailed Direct Drive (double-underhook brainbuster) for the pin! That was really good action.

Yoh (4) defeated Taiji Ishimori (2) at 12:25.

9. Kosei Fujita (4) vs. Jun Kasai (0) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. A reminder that Jun is just 0-1. Jun shoved the ref to the mat, and they clanged chairs together. Jun struck Fujita over the head with an unprotected chairshot! The bell rang at 0:20, and we’re officially underway. Jun cut Fujita’s forehead on the floor! They got into the ring, and Fujita was bleeding. Jun hit a back suplex at 2:30 and a basement dropkick. He hit a suplex, flexed, then got a nearfall at 4:00. Kosei fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Fujita tied up Jun’s legs and pulled back on Jun’s head. It appeared Jun bit the fingers to escape.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jun hit a spin kick to the ear and a clothesline on the apron. They went to the floor, and they got a table from under the ring. The ref was shoved to the floor! Jun got a fork and stabbed Kosei with it! He powerbombed Fujita through the table, then rolled Kosei into the ring and got a nearfall at 10:00. Jun got a weapon… and he stabbed it into the top of his own head! “I’m at a loss,” Charlton said. Me too, Chris. Jun hit a running clothesline for a nearfall. Kosei hit a suplex — and that weapon was still in Jun’s head — for a nearfall.

Jun kissed him and hit a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall at 12:00! Jun hit a bodyslam and sneezed on him. Gross. Jun put on his goggles and hit a frog splash, but only got a one-count! Fujita blocked another Jay Driller and hit a headbutt. Jun got an inside cradle and scored the flash pin! The reigning BoSJ winner is no longer undefeated! An entertaining match, but again… that chairshot to the head adds nothing.

Jun Kasai (2) defeated Kosei Fujita (4) at 13:19/official time of 12:59.

10. El Desperado (2) vs. Robbie Eagles (w/Hartley Jackson) (0) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Robbie got the crowd fired up before they locked up. Charlton said Robbie has beaten Despe twice before. They traded holds on the mat, and Eagles targeted the left leg. He hit a knee drop to Despe’s sternum for a nearfall at 4:30. Desperado tied up the legs, but Eagles reached the ropes at 7:00. They are definitely setting a pace to go long. Desperado hit a back suplex. Eagles hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw, then a flip dive through the ropes, and barreled into Desperado at 9:00. In the ring, Eagles again kicked at the left leg and stayed focused on working it over.

Desperado nailed a spinebuster at 11:00 and immediately locked in a Stretch Muffler, and Robbie screamed in pain, but he reached the ropes. Eagles hit a running Meteora in the corner at 12:30, and they were both down. Desperado nailed a top-rope superplex, then a powerbomb move for a nearfall at 14:30. Robbie hit a springboard 450 Splash onto Despe’s arm, then he hit some spin kicks. Desperado hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then another! Eagles again screamed in pain. Despe went back to the Stretch Muffler. Eagles hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, then a sudden DDT for a nearfall at 17:30. Robbie caught him with a running kick to the jaw and scored the pin! I didn’t expect that to be the finish!

Robbie Eagles (2) defeated El Desperado (2) at 17:51.

* Eagles spoke on the mic and thanked Desperado. He said he’s been cursed in this building in recent years, coming up short, but he kicked that curse “out the front door” tonight. He noted this is his eighth consecutive BoSJ.

Final Thoughts: Well, we’re only two matches into Jun’s BoSJ run, and it’s clear that he’s told the referees, “to hell with your rules, I’m wrestling hardcore matches.” Jun is going to force each opponent to wrestle his style. The crowds certainly have responded, as they were totally into that match with Fujita. Again, I have far more objections to the chairshot to the head than Jun jabbing something into the top of his head and it staying there for the next minute or so. So, I will give Jun-Fujita best match while noting my objections, and Eagles-Despe was really good for second, too. Yoh-Ishimori was really good, too, so that takes third. Really, the last seven matches were all really good, making this a good show overall.

Well, I figure there is at least a 50% chance we’ve seen the last of Valiente Jr. in this tournament. If it’s like last year’s G1 Climax (when Gabe Kidd got injured early on), they might give Valiente Jr. a few days off to recover and hope he can finish the tournament, but then they canceled the rest of Kidd’s matches. If Valiente Jr. can’t go, I hope that one of the other Young Lions substitutes for him in his final six matches. Not that there is ever good timing to have an injury, but the GOOD news is we actually have two days off in the tournament before resuming on Wednesday, so Valiente Jr. has time to let that knee recover. (And if he has to forfeit that match against Titan, there is another off-day on Thursday.) Wednesday’s show will feature Fujita vs. Robbie X and former teammates Sho vs. Yoh.