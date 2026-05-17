MLW and Stardom announce a “strategic alliance”

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW and Stardom issued the following press release on Sunday to announce their strategic alliance.

CHARLESTON, SC / TOKYO, JAPAN — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and World Wonder Ring STARDOM (“STARDOM”) today announced a strategic alliance. The collaboration brings together two globally recognized promotions to create new opportunities for athletes, expand international reach, and deliver compelling content to fans worldwide.

The alliance will focus on talent exchange and creative collaboration, allowing athletes from both MLW and STARDOM to compete on new stages and in front of new audiences. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to showcasing world-class competition and elevating the global profile of the sport.

“STARDOM has built a roster and presentation that set the standard for excellence in women’s wrestling,” said MLW CEO and Owner Court Bauer. “I have tremendous respect and admiration for the level of competition and the athletes who define STARDOM. We’re grateful to Mr. Okada and everyone at World Wonder Ring STARDOM for their partnership. This alliance is about creating fresh matchups, new experiences, and meaningful opportunities for athletes and fans alike.”

MLW has established a strong presence in the United States, one of the most advanced markets for the professional wrestling industry. Through partnerships with historically rich and prestigious organizations such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL, MLW continues to accelerate its global expansion.

STARDOM will leverage this partnership with MLW to further promote the appeal of Japanese women’s professional wrestling not only in the United States, but also across regions where MLW’s broadcast and distribution networks reach.

In addition, through increased talent exchanges and the creation of new match opportunities, both organizations aim to enhance in-ring competition and drive further development on a global stage.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to MLW and its CEO, Court Bauer, for their invaluable support and contributions in making this initiative possible,” states Taro Okada, President of STARDOM.

The alliance underscores MLW’s continued expansion as a global sports property, now broadcasting in more than 60 countries, and strengthens STARDOM’s presence in North America. Additional details regarding the alliance will be announced in the coming weeks.