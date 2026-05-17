WWE LFG, Biography: WWE Legends, and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Biography: WWE Legends “Legion of Doom” airs tonight on A&E starting at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Walk on the Wild Side. The preview reads: The Future Greats receive a WrestleMania-sized lesson from Terry Taylor.

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first episode focuses on Raw in the 2000s, and the second episode spotlights Jake Roberts.

Powell’s POV: Unfortunately, there is no replay listed for the Four Horsemen documentary that premiered last week, but it is available for streaming. I haven’t watched the Horsemen documentary yet, but I highly recommend A&E’s two-part “The Curse of the Von Erichs” documentary. I have watched other documentaries on the family and the World Class Championship Wrestling promotion, but this one still added some new details and is worth going out of your way to see.