09/24 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match, King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega, final hype for Extreme Rules

September 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match, King Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega, final hype for Extreme Rules, and more (22:58)…

