9/24 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s live review of CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer, Adam Cole and Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, Penta, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party, Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 7)

Taped September 22, 2021 in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Aired September 24, 2021 on TNT

The opening video aired and the broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz and Ricky Starks checked in. The trio ran down the card. Excalibur kind of sounded like he was losing his voice. Powerhouse Hobbs made his entrance for the first match.

1. CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. Punk began by landing a series of dropkicks. The crowd was hot. Hobbs landed a punch that took Punk to his knees. Punk hit a drop-toe-hold to regain control. Punk kept to work over Hobbs’ leg before landing a Russian Leg Sweep. Punk then flipped off Hook at ringside. Punk lifted Hobbs, but Hook jumped onto the apron, which allowed Hobbs to hit a cross-body for a two-count.

Hobbs over-powered Punk with elbows. Punk tried to fight back, but Hobbs hit a knee to keep control and throw Punk into the corner, who initially hit the turnbuckle Bret Hart-style. The crowd kept starting chants while Hobbs ate it up. Hobbs went for a suplex, but Punk rolled Hobbs up for a two-count. Hobbs got right up and landed a powerful body-block. After Hobbs hit a leg-drop over the middle rope, the broadcast went to a PIP. [c]

Back form the break, Hobbs lifted Punk for a bearhug. Punk eventually elbowed his way out of it and the two traded elbows. Punk hit a back spin kick, which turned into a leg lariat and a swinging neck-breaker. Punk hit a short clothesline and the crowd cheered him. Punk went to the top rope and hit an elbow drop, Macho Man-style, for a two-count. A “You still got it” chant went down.

Punk lifted Hobbs and went for the GTS, but Hobbs countered, hit a spine-buster and got a good near-fall out of it. Hobbs lifted Punk, but Punk sunk in a rear-naked choke. Hobbs went down to a knee. Hobbs got out of it via a back-body-drop. Hobbs lifted Punk and hit a Stampede Slam for a near-fall. Hobbs climbed to the second rope, but Punk hit an elbow, went to the top rope, but Hobbs caught him, though the two went through an awkward huracanrana. Punk came up with blood on him.

Punk went for the Triangle, but Hobbs lifted Punk for a slam and another good near-fall. The two traded elbows in the middle of the ring before Punk hit a roundhouse kick. Hook came up on the apron, but Hobbs ran into Hook and Punk hit the GTS for the win.

CM Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs via pinfall in 13:35.

McGuire’s Musings: This was maybe two or three minutes too long, though Hobbs came out of this looking awfully good and he gained more than a lot in defeat. A couple of the near-falls actually had me, and the amount of offense that Hobbs received allowed him to really spotlight his strength, which is impressive no matter how you cut it. The only questionable moment came in the form of that huracanrana because man, that was ugly. I’m not sure where the blood on Punk came from, but here’s hoping it’s nothing serious. Punk looked spent by the time it was done and it felt like both guys left everything out there. A very good opening match.

2. Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Christian and Cole began the match, but Cole tagged out to Matt Jackson and Christian did some pushups on Matt Jackson’s back. Christian then landed a vicious slap. Christian landed some chops and punches to Matt Jackson in a corner. Christian jumped over the top to hit an uppercut and landed another one off the top rope.

Jungle Boy tagged in and the two hit a double hip-toss on Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson and Cole tried to interfere, but it didn’t work. Matt tagged in Nick, who hit a double axe-handle from the top rope. With both Jacksons in the ring, Jungle Boy hit a double arm-drag, taking both brothers outside the ring. Jungle Boy chased Cole down outside and ran into a super-kick from the Jacksons. Everything between both teams broke down outside the ring.

Back in the ring, the heels worked over Jungle Boy as Cole put Jungle Boy in a Cobra Clutch and the Bucks ran the ropes before stopping to kiss Cole, one on each cheek. Excalibur threw to break. [c]

Returning from break, the Bucks kept control over Jungle Boy before knocking Luchasaurus and Christian off the apron. Jungle Boy ultimately rolled through the Bucks’ attempt to attack him and tagged in Luchasaurus, who cleaned house. Luchasaurus went for a choke-slam, but Cole broke it up. Eventually, Luchasaurus choke-slammed Cole into Matt Jackson. Luchasaurus slammed Nick Jackson and got a two-count.

Jungle Boy tagged in and they went for their finisher, but it was broken up and things broke down inside the ring this time, with super-kicks and finisher attempts. Jungle Boy hit a series of flips form the top and Christian hit a top-rope headbutt. Jungle Boy sunk in the Snare Trap on Matt Jackson, but Gallows distracted Jungle Boy, which broke up the submission. In the end, both Jackson and Jungle Boy were on the canvass.

Cole and Luchasaurus tagged in, but it didn’t really matter because all six men ended up in the ring again within five seconds. Christian hit a spear on Nick Jackson on the ramp and then Matt hit a low blow on Christian. Matt then threw Christian off the ramp. The Bucks then threw Jungle Boy off the ramp, too. In the ring, Luchasaurus sat up like the Undertaker and went for a choke-slam on Cole. Cole then hit a big Shining Wizard for a two-count. Cole then hit the Panama Sunrise on Luchasaurus before the Bucks hit the BTE Trigger and Cole hit the Boom for the win.

Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus via pinfall in 14:35.

After the match, the SuperKliq celebrated in the ring. Excalibur threw to a Rhodes To The Top preview.

McGuire’s Musings: Whew. That was tough to keep up with, and I can’t even begin to imagine how the commentary team could be on top of that. Kudos to them for getting through it. A lot of breaking things down, a lot of spots, a lot of expected fast-paced work that one would expect from a match like this. It might not be for everybody, but it sure does pack a punch. I’m a little disappointed that Luchasaurus was the one who took the pin because I’m a believer in protecting him at all costs, but he’ll be fine, because AEW typically does protect the hell out of him. This was both fun and exhausting.

3. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Sky and Jericho began. Sky took Jericho down to some boos. Jericho hit some chops to take control. Jericho flipped off Page before throwing Sky into the corner. Jericho worked a series of clotheslines on Sky. Hager then tagged in and Jericho and Hager hit dueling shoulder-blocks. Sky took control with a jaw-breaker and tagged in Page.

Hager regained control quickly by working punches in the corner. Hager hit a side belly-to-belly suplex. Jericho then tagged in, but Page ultimately hit a back kick to drop Jericho. Lambert got in a cheap shot as the match went to a PIP [c}.

During the break, Page kept control, but it wasn’t long before Hager got the hot tag and Hager came in to clean house. Hager hit a high suplex on Page and followed that up with a hard lariat that got Hager a two-count. Before the break ended, Page and Sky isolated Hager on the outside to take back control. Page rolled Hager back into the ring while Jericho tried to fire the crowd up. Sky sunk in a chin-lock on Hager.

Page tagged in, but Page and Hager landed double-clotheslines on each other, sending them both to the canvass. Jericho received the tag, as did Sky. Jericho landed a springboard dropkick and went to the top rope for an axe-handle from the top. Jericho hit a Lionsault for a two-count. Hager tagged in and hit a Hager Bomb for a two-count on Sky. Hager went for an ankle lock, but Lambert distracted the ref to break it up.

Hager planted Sky and got a two-count. Jericho took Page out and Hager hit a tough boot. Hager then ran the ropes, but Lambert tied Hager’s legs up and Sky rolled Hager up for the win.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager via pinfall in 11 minutes.

After the match, Lambert’s top team came out as Jericho and Hager tried to attack Lambert. Lambert’s Top Team took Jericho and Hager down and there was nearly 10 of them. The numbers were too much and Paige Van Zant eventually hit Jericho with a bunch of body shots. The segment ended with Hager and Jericho lying.

McGuire’s Musings: This was kind of tough. Jericho worked as hard as he could to get some steam behind it and sometimes it worked, while sometimes it … maybe didn’t work as much? It was good to see Hager back in the ring because some months I wonder if he’s even in the company anymore. The post-match attack was ultimately what was going to happen somehow, someway because Lambert is a draw, has a lot of great-fighting friends and can talk. I’m interested to see where this goes because this obviously isn’t the end.

4. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. The match started with all eight wrestlers fighting each other. That ended up with some dives to the outside. The Lucha Bros and Santana and Ortiz worked in mixed couples to perform some interesting moves. Before long, Butcher and Blade settled things down with a slam on Fenix. Orange Cassidy made his entrance to punch out Jack Evans. [c]