CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson, plus Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora, and Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon in ROH Women’s Championship tournament first round matches, and more (16:34)…

Click here for the August 11 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.