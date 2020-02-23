Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon attended Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The couple was shown backstage as part of Fury’s entourage. The commentators mentioned them by name while also referencing Fury’s WWE match with Braun Strowman match from last fall. [Thanks Dot Net reader Kevin Mullins]

Powell’s POV: Fury won the fight when his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. Braun Strowman also got in on the fun afterward by tweeting a challenge to Fury to come after his Intercontinental Championship.



