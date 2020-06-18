David Starr accused of sexual assault by former girlfriend

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Independent wrestler David Starr (Max Barsky) was publicly accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend named Victoria. Starr disputed the allegation of the incident, which occurred several years ago while they were dating, though he did release a long statement, which included an apology over the alleged incident.

“There’s no way I that I can apologize enough for not recognizing or understanding what had taken place,” Starr wrote. “At no point did I ever think I was violating you, but that still doesn’t mean I didn’t.” Read the full statement below along with comments from Victoria (a/k/a Tori).

Powell’s POV: So he denies the incident, yet he apologized for the incident? Victoria also released a series of screen shots of text messages that can be read on her Twitter page. OTT Wrestling, Rev Pro Wrestling, and TNT Extreme Wrestling have all stripped Starr of the titles he held for their respective promotions.

He kept old screenshots from 2016 to ever use against me if I were to speak up making me look angry and crazy. He has folders for several people.

I don’t Lind posting my own screenshots. Here’s now an open letter to David Starr. pic.twitter.com/RAnNAg3yte — tori. 🌸 (@slaymysterio) June 17, 2020

Just to be clear. I don’t want anything. You want to book him, book him. You like his wrestling, whatever. This is for me because for years while I was trying to heal, he told everyone who would listen that I was a crazy liar. Every woman who’s dealt with David Starr is tired. — tori. 🌸 (@slaymysterio) June 17, 2020