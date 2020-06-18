What's happening...

David Starr accused of sexual assault by former girlfriend

June 18, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Independent wrestler David Starr (Max Barsky) was publicly accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend named Victoria. Starr disputed the allegation of the incident, which occurred several years ago while they were dating, though he did release a long statement, which included an apology over the alleged incident.

“There’s no way I that I can apologize enough for not recognizing or understanding what had taken place,” Starr wrote. “At no point did I ever think I was violating you, but that still doesn’t mean I didn’t.” Read the full statement below along with comments from Victoria (a/k/a Tori).

Powell’s POV: So he denies the incident, yet he apologized for the incident? Victoria also released a series of screen shots of text messages that can be read on her Twitter page. OTT Wrestling, Rev Pro Wrestling, and TNT Extreme Wrestling have all stripped Starr of the titles he held for their respective promotions.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.