AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the final show before Fyter Fest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley in action (Taz will be on commentary).

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

-Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a lumberjack match.

-FTR vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Powell’s POV: There was no mention of Cody defending the TNT Championship, but it was listed as a weekly open challenge, so I assume there will be a title defense. AEW Dynamite will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



