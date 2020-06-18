NXT TV preview: Big title match and two additional matches set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Karrion Kross vs. Bronson Reed.

-Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the North American Title match will face NXT Champion Adam Cole in a winner take all match for both belts on July 8. NXT was scheduled to be taped yesterday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



