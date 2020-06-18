What's happening...

AEW announces the signing of two wrestlers

June 18, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW officially announced the signings of Ricky Starks and Abadon. Terms the deals were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Starks made his AEW debut last night in a TNT Championship match loss to Cody. He is a former NWA TV Champion, whose deal with the NWA expires. Abadon worked an AEW Dark match in March, then returned last night in a win over Anna Jay.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.