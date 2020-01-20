ROH announces two shows for 18th Anniversary including Past vs. Present event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Monday to promote their two 18th Anniversary related events that will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 13-14.

Ring of Honor has begun its 18th year of delivering the best professional wrestling on the planet, and the company will celebrate its birthday with two huge events in the fight capital of the world – Las Vegas, Nevada.

The weekend begins on Friday, March 13 with the “18th Anniversary” pay-per-view at Sam’s Town Live. Then on Saturday, March 14, the company presents a very special event , “ROH: Past vs. Present” – at the same venue.

Championships will be defended and scores will be settled on the 18th Anniversary pay-per-view, while ROH Past vs. Present features ROH stars from throughout its history taking on your favorite stars of today.

Tickets to both shows go on-sale Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 10:00am PT .

Or get the best seats when you join HonorClub (rohhonorclub.com) today to gain access to the HonorClub pre-sale on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 10:00am PT.

Stay tuned to www.ROHWrestling.com for more information and match announcements! The “18th Anniversary” pay-per-view and “ROH: Past vs. Present” are two shows you will not want to miss!

ROH PRESENTS

18TH ANNIVERSARY (PAY-PER-VIEW)

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 6:00 PM PT

ROH: PAST VS. PRESENT

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 6:00 PM PT.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR ARE AT THIS TIME:

DOUG WILLIAMS, HOMICIDE, MATT SYDAL, NECRO BUTCHER AND ALLISON DANGER.

Powell’s POV: I like the idea of the Past vs. Present theme and it will be interesting to see what additional names from the company’s past will appear. I’m still not crazy about the company continuing to run its pay-per-view events on Friday nights opposite Smackdown when Saturday seems like a more logical night without pro wrestling competition more often than not. That being said, the re-signings of Marty Scurll and Bandido, the renewed relationships with NJPW and the NWA, the Free Enterprise show on February 9, and the Past vs. Present themed show are good signs that ROH is working hard to pull out of the 2019 slump in this new year.



