What's happening...

WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show results: Powell’s review of the SummerSlam pre-show

August 21, 2021

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show
Aired live August 21, 2021 on Peacock, WWE Network, and social media
Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

The show will begin at 6CT/7ET…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.