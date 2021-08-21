WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam

Aired August 21, 2021 live on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view

Aired live from Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium



WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show result: Big E defeated Baron Corbin in 6:35.

A Vegas themed video package opened the show… Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to the show and then they went to the entrances for the Raw Tag Title match…

1. AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Titles. The Raw broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton called the match. Styles and Orton started, but Styles tagged in Omos after Orton tagged in Riddle. Omos dominated Riddle, then Styles tagged in and performed an assisted tornado DDT that resulted in a two count.

Riddle was isolated until he blasted Omos with kick while the big man was on the apron. Riddle dumped Styles to ringside and went for the tag, but Styles returned and cut him off. Riddle threw a knee at Styles and then made the leaping tag. Orton worked over Styles and took some shots at Omos, who held his ground on the apron. Orton eventually kicked Omos’s knee and knocked him to ringside.

Orton performed a Draping DDT on Styles. Orton struck the Viper’s Pose, but Omos pulled Styles to the floor. Riddle leapt off the apron at Omos, who caught him and chokeslammed him onto the apron. Styles clotheslined Orton using the top rope. Omos scooped up Riddle, who slipped off and shoved Omos into the ring post. Styles performed a backflip off the apron into a reverse DDT on Riddle.

Orton avoided Styles’ finisher. Orton went for his, but Styles rolled him into a pin. When both men stood up, Orton dropped Styles with an RKO and pinned him clean…

Randy Orton and Riddle defeated AJ Styles and Omos in 7:05 to win the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing start to the show. The match was too short to be special, but they did a nice job with the time they had and the fans were vocal. The stadium set doesn’t feel WrestleMania big, but it still looks impressive. There’s a SummerSlam LED board along the wall off the main floor that’s opposite the hard camera, and the the entrance aisle curves rather than being the usual straight shot to the ring.

After some advertising, some Las Vegas imagery was shown and then a video package recapped the storyline involving Alexa Bliss, her damn doll, Eva Marie, and Doudrop. It closed with the footage of Eva slapping Doudrop twice…

2. Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (w/Doudrop). Smith, Graves, and Saxton called the match. A fan held up a sign that read “Eva Marie is worse than an airport tuna sandwich,” which Smith even acknowledged. Bliss brought Lilly to the ring with her. There was an early “We Want Wyatt” chant. Eva picked up Lilly and there were boos, and then more boos one she slapped the doll.

Eva slapped Bliss with the doll. Bliss screamed and then attacked Eva, who called out to Doudrop for help, but Doudrop indicated that she was doing fine on her own. Bliss held up the doll and there were some cheers before she set it back on the turnbuckle. Bliss went up top again a short time later and went for Twisted Bliss, but Eva avoided it and then covered Bliss for a couple of near falls. Eva stood up and jawed at Doudrop. Bliss kicked Eva and then DDT’d and pinned her…

Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie in 3:50.

After the match, Eva tried to blame Doudrop, who got the mic from the ring announcer and introduced Eva as the loser of the match. Doudrop took Eva’s rope and pranced around while Eva acted shocked…

Powell’s POV: It was everything we thought it would be and more. Allegiant Stadium is the new Tokyo Dome and Bliss vs. Eva is the new Omega vs. Okada. Fine, they kept it brief and it wasn’t a stupid doll finish.

After more ads, Mario Lopez (yes, that Mario Lopez) sported a Hart Foundation t-shirt while interviewing Randy Orton and Riddle about their tag title win. Orton said it would be smooth sailing for him and his partner from now on. Orton tried to deliver his RKO line, but Riddle said bro instead. Orton walked away. Riddle told Lopez to wait and see what what he has in store for Orton on Raw…

3. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship. Smith, Graves, and Saxton called the match. Sheamus wore his face shield. Priest performed his springboard flip over the top rope and landed on Sheamus before crashing hard on his hip. Priest got up slowly. Sheamus ended up catching him going for a kick and tossed him back first into the ring post casing.

Back inside the ring, Sheamus applied a chinlock and that’s when Smith decided to enthusiastically state that the 50,000 in attendance were loving the match. Sheamus set up for a powerbomb, but Priest countered into a huracanrana. Sheamus came right back with a bodyslam and got a two count.

Sheamus taunted the crowd and got some heat. Priest rallied with a tornado DDT. Priest threw some punches to Sheamus’s face (apparently below the shield) and then put him down with a clothesline. Priest performed a spin kick from the rope and covered Sheamus for a near fall.

A short time later, Priest cut off Sheamus as he was standing on the ropes, but Sheamus dropped down and clotheslined Priest with the top rope in a cool spot. Sheamus returned to the ring and performed an Alabama Slam and got a near fall. Sheamus showed frustration over not getting the pin.

Sheamus headbutted Priest. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick, but Priest beat him with a kick to the head. Priest followed up with a sit-out chokeslam for a near fall. Priest tried to lift Sheamus and then sold his back. Sheamus caught him leaping off the ropes with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus covered Priest for a near fall.

Sheamus went for a cloverleaf, but Priest countered into an inside cradle for a two count. Sheamus caught Priest in a heel hook. Priest fired up and then ripped Sheamus’s shield off. Priest threw punches at Sheamus, who covered up his face. They got to their feet and Priest hit a spin kick and followed up with The Reckoning and got the pin…

Damian Priest defeated Sheamus in 13:50 to win the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: The most entertaining match of the night thus far. Some of Priest’s kicks looked slow, but they had some good near falls and the crowd seemed to get more invested the deeper the match went.

Post match advertising included an ad for Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36…

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover 36 tomorrow night and then he and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members. While I’m dishing out the plugs, it’s fantasy football draft season and if you’re looking for a great league host, I can’t recommend MyFantasyLeague.com highly enough.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio spoke to Dominik, who tried to apologize for costing him the match against Jey Uso on Friday’s Smackdown. Rey cut Dom off and wanted him to focus on the tag title match. The Mysterios made their entrances for the match and were followed by the Usos…

4. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee called the match. Dom went up top early, but Jey tossed him to ringside and eventually ran him into the ring post casing. The Usos isolated Dom back inside the ring. Jey toyed with Dom by letting him crawl toward his corner before stopping him. Dom rallied with a suplex.

The crowd came to life as Dom made the hot tag to his father. Jimmy also tagged in and was worked over with some of Rey’s signature spots. Jimmy eventually cut off Rey with a superkick. Jey tagged in and caught Rey with a superkick as he went for a springboard move. Jey performed a top rope splash and got a two count, then bickered with the referee about her count.

The Usos set up in opposite corners for top rope moves, but Dom cut off Jey. Rey avoided Jimmy’s top rope splash attempt. Rey hit the 619 on Jimmy and then threw a kick at Jey rom the apron. Rey went up top and did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy before going for a frogsplash on Jimmy, who put his knees up. The Uso hit a double superkick and then Jey performed a top rope splash on Rey and pinned him…

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in 10:50 to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: I’m not surprised by the Usos retaining the tag titles, but I am surprised that it wasn’t another Dom mistake that led to the loss for his team. Nevertheless, it was an enjoyable match and the fans were especially hot for Rey’s spots.

After some ads, Tiffany Haddish stood backstage and introduced Damian Priest as a first time “National Champion.” Priest spoke about Sheamus being a bully and how it’s the land of opportunity and he got his…

Powell’s POV: Why don’t they pre-tape these celebrity appearances?

Rick Boogs introduced Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura. Boogs played his guitar and they ended up rocking out on the broadcast table…

A video package set up the Smackdown Women’s Championship match…

Bianca Belair made her entrance. Ring announcer Greg Hamilton announced that Sasha Banks was unable to compete and therefore Belair would defend her title against Carmella, who made her entrance. McAfee said Vegas wasn’t thrilled. Cole said no one was. Belair did not looked pleased. She took the mic and said it may not be tonight, but sooner or later she will face Banks in the ring. Belair said she would take her frustrations out on Carmella. The referee held up the title belt.

Becky Lynch’s entrance music played before the referee could call for the bell. Lynch made her entrance to a huge pop. Lynch wore. “The Man’s Back In Vegas” t-shirt.