WWE SummerSlam Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

August 21, 2021

WWE SummerSlam Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

WWE SummerSlam Poll: Vote for the best match
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship
Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Titles
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles
Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie
Big E vs. Baron Corbin
