WWE announces Money in the Bank stadium show for Independence Day weekend

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be held during Independence Day weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)– On the heels of a record-breaking SummerSlam in Las Vegas, WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced tonight that it will return to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022 for Money In The Bank.

The event marks the first time in history that Money In The Bank will be held at an NFL stadium.

“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. “Money In The Bank, an appropriately titled event for Vegas and one of our five annual tentpoles, will bring the WWE Universe back to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022.”

“We were thrilled to host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium. Its success continues to illustrate how the city of Las Vegas is uniquely positioned to host a variety of exciting and diverse sports and entertainment events,” said Chris Wright, Allegiant Stadium General Manager. “Partnering with the LVCVA team has been pivotal in bringing SummerSlam to the market and we are looking forward to collaborating with WWE on hosting Money In The Bank on July 4th weekend in 2022.”

Fans interested in an exclusive Money In The Bank presale opportunity can register at http://mitb.wwe.com/presale. Additional information on the event will be announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: WWE seems to be following AEW’s lead in terms of running a pay-per-view event over a long holiday weekend. It’s a big step up for Money in the Bank to go from arenas to stadiums, but the holiday weekend and Vegas being a tourist town should help their cause.