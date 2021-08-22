What's happening...

8/21 ROH Glory By Honor Night Two results: Matt Taven vs. Vincent in a cage match, Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Delirious, Hallowicked and Frightmare for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Rush and Dragon Lee, Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

August 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Glory By Honor Night Two”
August 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena
Streamed live on HonorClub (results from Wikipedia)

1. Dalton Castle beat Danhausen.

2. LSG beat World Famous CB in a Pure Rules match.

3. Miranda Alize and Rok-C beat Chelsea Green and Willow.

4. Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun beat Delirious, Hallowicked and Frightmare for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

5. Mark Briscoe and Brian Johnson beat Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita.

6. “The Foundation” Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams over “Violence Unlimited” Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen.

7. Rush and Dragon Lee beat Bandido and Rey Horus.

8. Vincent defeated Matt Taven in a cage match to win Taven’s ROH World Championship shot.

Topics

