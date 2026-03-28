AEW Collision results (3/28): Murphy’s review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW International Title, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for AEW Women’s Tag Titles

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 138)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Alliant Energy Power House

Simulcast live March 28, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max



[Hour One] No Collision opening this week. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked back in on commentary. Arkady Aura continued as the ring announcer and introduced the opening match….

1. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Both teams started brawling at the bell. Nightingale and Bayne battled in the ring, while Cameron and Kross went at it on the floor. Eventually, things settled down, and the babyfaces worked over Bayne. The heels gained the advantage when Kross tripped up Nightingale while she was running off the ropes and pulled her to the floor. Bayne followed up with a dive onto Nightingale through the middle rope, but she fell a bit short as it looked like her leg got caught on the rope during the dive. Bayne retained control over Nightingale. [C]

The heels maintained the advantage through the commercial. Eventually, Nightingale sent both Kross and Bayne to the floor and made the hot tag to Cameron. Highlights down the stretch included a double fall-away slam by the champions, a series of German suplexes by Nightingale, followed by a shotgun dropkick on both Kross and Bayne.

The finish saw Cameron holding her own against both Bayne and Kross, until she got held by Kross, allowing Bayne to deliver a shotgun dropkick. Kross used that momentum to hit a German suplex. Bayne and Kross hit their Divine Intervention/double choke slam finisher on Cameron for the win…

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in 13:10 to retain the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Don’s Take: A hot opener with a lot of intensity. I didn’t think the champions would drop the titles in their first defense, but Cameron and Nightingale are credible enough that the outcome wasn’t entirely a foregone conclusion.

Lexy Nair was backstage with “The Brawling Birds,” Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter. Apparently, they were supposed to have a tag match but had a change of heart. They were eventually joined by Mina Shirakawa, who said that she wasn’t finished with Thekla. The Birds and Shirakawa challenged any three women to meet them in the ring tonight, and they “don’t give a flying f***”…

2. Myron Reed (w/Zachary Wentz, Desmond Xavier) vs. Johnny TV (w/Mansoor, Mason Madden). TV gained the early advantage when Maddon distracted Reed. This was a quick one with some back and forth between both competitors. TV missed his Starship Pain finisher and then missed a lariat, allowing Reed to hit a cutter, followed by his No Cap/450 splash finisher for the win.

Myron Reed defeated Johnny TV in 4:00.

Don’s Take: This was filler, but Reed has been playing a supportive role to the Rascalz as of late, so I’m OK with him getting a showcase match here.

“The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli cut a backstage promo in advance of Moxley’s and Garcia’s match against Private Party tonight. Garcia talked about how he became a different person in a year when Private Party took a year off. Moxley congratulated them on winning $200,000, but warned them that it can’t buy a clue, heart, or guts. He said they can’t afford the price they must pay and that they’re swimming with the real sharks tonight… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Kassidy told Moxley they’re not afraid of drowning and told Garcia they aren’t the same team they were a year ago. He said they were about to turn the chaos into opportunity…

3. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia (w/Claudio Castagnoli) vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Private Party held the advantage over Garcia to start. Moxley tagged in and hit Kassidy with a lariat and then grabbed Quen back toward the corner by the face. [C]

Quen hit Moxley with two kicks to the head and made the hot tag to Kassidy. Down the stretch, highlights included a swanton bomb from Kassidy onto Garcia, as well as a destroyer, both for near falls. Quen got in some offense as well but was taken out by Castagnoli on the floor. In the ring, Moxley hit Kassidy with a cutter, allowing Garcia to hit a piledriver for a near fall. Garcia then trapped Kassidy in his Dragon Tamer finisher for the submission win.

“The Death Riders” Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia defeated “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in 11:49.

Don’s Take: A decent match that basically served as more filler. Since the Death Riders are involved in one of the top programs in AEW, it’s fine to have them on TV regularly, even if the outcomes are predictable.

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun were shown backstage at last night’s “Global Wars” event. The promo was meant to set up a six-man tag team match on Dynamite against Kenny Omega, Brody King, and Jack Perry. Ricochet blamed Omega for Perry becoming the AEW National Champion because Liona and Kaun were held from participating in the Blackjack battle royal at Revolution.

4. Mina Shirakawa and “The Brawling Birds” Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter vs. Nixi Xs, Aminah Belmont, and Haven Harris. This was a squash. Shirakawa made Xs submit with the figure-four leg lock.

Mina Shirakawa and “The Brawling Birds” Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter defeated Nixi Xs, Aminah Belmont, and Haven Harris in 1:25.

After the match, Hayter took the mic and told Shirakawa that neither she nor Windsor had anything to do with what happened to Toni Storm. Windsor started to talk about their issues with Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and AEW Women’s World Champion, Thekla, when the trio made their way through the crowd. Thekla said she was the champion, and if the Birds and Shirakawa wanted to try them, they would end up like Storm. Shirakawa accepted and promised to beat the piss out of them. [C]

Don’s Take: Not a bad women’s trios match down the road, and I like the Birds getting some wins before challenging for the titles.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and Mark Davis. Nair asked Fletcher about their relationship with MJF and their attack on Darby Allin on Dynamite. Fletcher said that he enjoyed the attack but doesn’t like MJF and is committed to bringing the AEW Title to the Don Callis Family. Fletcher spoke about Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mistico taking their AEW Trios Titles and injuring Josh Alexander. Okada said he would get revenge on Knight tonight and told Fletcher that “Protokada” would be double champions again, in response to Fletcher’s interaction with Konosuke Takeshita on Dynamite.

[Hour Two]

5. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ace Austin. Juice Robinson accompanied Austin to the stage and then returned to the back. The match was fairly even to start until Austin went to the top rope, but was crotched by Ciampa, who hit a hanging neck breaker. [C]

Down the stretch, Ciampa blocked the Fold from Austin and hit Project Ciampa for a near fall. Ciampa also hit an air raid crash from the top rope with the same result. Austin hit a dive onto Ciampa on the floor, rolled him back in the ring, and went for the Fold again. This time, Ciampa hit an overhead toss on Austin into the turnbuckles, followed by a running knee strike for the win.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ace Austin in 13:13.

After the match, Robinson came in to check on Austin. Ciampa looked to be going for the running knee strike on Robinson, but Robinson turned around before he could do it. Ciampa rolled to the floor.

Don’s Take: This was fine. I continue to wish more for Austin, and at the same time, I hope Ciampa moves on from the Bang Bang Gang.

Lexy Nair was backstage with “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz, Desmond Xavier, and Myron Reed. They talked about their upcoming match with Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. Wentz noted that a win would put them closer to title contention, given that Fletcher and Davis were former champions and Fletcher is the current TNT Champion. [C]

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron were backstage. Nightingale said that they had a lot of special moments together, and there was no one she’d rather team with than Cameron. Cameron agreed. Nightingale said she would focus on defending the TBS Title, and Cameron said she would go where the wind takes her.

Don’s Take: It sounds like it’s the end of the Babes of Wrath as a regular team for now. As an aside, we’ve seen this in WWE and other companies as well, where losers in a championship don’t sell the frustration of a loss. I didn’t like it then, and I didn’t like how Cameron and Nightingale came off here after failing to win the titles.

6. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier (w/Myron Reed) vs. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. This was even to start with the babyface team hitting some speed moves on the heels. Fletcher and Davis gained the advantage with a double throw to Wentz and Xavier. [C]

Wentz made the hot tag to Xavier. Down the stretch, it was speed vs. power, and Davis was given the spotlight here with several power moves. In the end, it was Davis with a dropkick followed by a piledriver to Xavier for the win. During the match, Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor, and Mina Shirakawa vs. Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in a trios match was made official for Dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier in 11:08.

Don’s Take: This was refreshing in that it would have been easy to move Davis to the background when his partner, Jake Doyle, was injured. But he was featured nicely here and also got the win. I do think they should have played up the Aussie Open reunion a bit more.

Ricochet and Don Callis were shown backstage at last night’s Global Wars, celebrating Ricochet’s win over Rich Swann. Callis said that if Ricochet took care of Kenny Omega that way this week on Dynamite, he would cut him in on the money he received from MJF…

The announcers ran down the Dynamite lineup…

Lexy Nair was backstage with AEW Trios Champion, Kevin Knight. Knight talked about beating Okada during the Continental Classic and turning his dreams into reality, while turning Okada’s dreams into a nightmare. He promised to make history in becoming a double champion tonight… [C]

“The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli were backstage. Moxley said he had no sympathy for Private Party and had no sympathy for Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay got what he asked for by agreeing to an unsanctioned cage match with a broken neck. He spoke about Ospreay’s match with Pac on Dynamite and said that Pac is less patient than him for Ospreay’s emotional response to this cold game…

7. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW International Championship. MJF tweeted, “Kevin sucks….Beat his ass, Okada!” Cute. The match started slowly with Okada playing heel mind games and rolling to the floor. Eventually, Knight picked up some momentum and had Okada reeling heading into the break. [C]

Coming back from the commercial, Okada had the upper hand. Tony Schiavone informed us that they will stay with the match as long as it takes. Then, for the last eight or so minutes of the match, Knight went on the offensive with several high spots and near falls, including a dive to the floor, a huracanrana, and a coast-to-coast dropkick. He took his time going for a splash, allowing Okada to get the knees up. Okada went for the Rain Maker, but Knight locked him in a small package for a near fall. Knight rolled him up again for another near fall. Near the ropes, Okada grabbed Knight and rolled him up for the pin, holding the ropes for leverage.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Kevin Knight in 17:29 to retain the AEW International Championship.

Okada backed up the aisle while Knight looked on as the show came to an end…

Don’s Take: This was great, especially the last eight or so minutes. I’d arguably say it was one of Okada’s best TV matches in a while. I don’t mind the cheap finish as it plays into Okada’s character and protects Knight. I also liked that the fans bought into the near falls down the stretch. This made me interested in seeing these two run it back one day.

Aside from the main event, a standard edition of Collision with a couple of developments for Dynamite and some decent filler.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). And it looks like I’ll be back on Thursday night for a special mid-week edition of the show. Until then, enjoy wrestling!