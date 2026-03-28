Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide “Rey de Reyes” results (3/28): Vetter’s review of Laredo Kid vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Dragon Lee vs. TJ Perkins for the AAA Cruiserweight Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide “Rey de Reyes” (Episode 10)

Taped March 14, 2026, in Puebla, México, at Auditorio GNP Seguros

Aired March 28, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel



This venue looks more like a circle-shaped coliseum than most venues, which tend to be rectangles. It’s packed and well-lit. Rey Mysterio, Corey Graves, and JBL provided commentary, and once again, it appeared they were in a studio, not there live.

* The first Rey de Reyes episode aired live on March 14; these matches were recorded at that show.

1. Laredo Kid vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Dragon Lee vs. TJ Perkins for the AAA Cruiserweight Title. Graves said Laredo Kid has held the title for 476 days! All four fought at the bell. Lee and Cartwheel hit stereo baseball slide dropkicks. Jack hit a huracanrana from the apron to the floor. Lee dove through the ropes onto TJP. In the ring, Jack hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Jack hit a standing neckbreaker on Lee at 2:00. Laredo hit a Michinoku Driver on Jack, then a top-rope twisting splash for a nearfall. Lee hit a German Suplex. TJP began stomping on Lee and Laredo, and he tied both of them up, but Jack made the save at 3:30.

Jack hit a double Pele Kick on Lee and Laredo! TJP hit his Facewash Kick on Jack. Jack hit his rolling DVD. He tripped Lee and hit a slingshot elbow drop on Lee. Laredo Kid hit a flipping DDT on Jack. Lee hit a powerbomb on TJP for a nearfall at 5:30. Nonstop action! Suddenly, all four were down. Jack hit a dropkick on Lee that sent him to the floor. Jack nailed the Sasake Special to the floor onto all three opponents. In the ring, Jack climbed the ropes, but TJP tripped him. Lee hit a basement dropkick, and they were all down again. TJP hit a spin kick to Lee’s face.

Jack hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault onto TJP. Dragon Lee hit a Styles Clash on Jack, dropping him on TJP for a nearfall, but Laredo Kid made the save. (He was late on breaking it up, and the crowd was livid at the ref for not making the three-count.) Dragon Lee hit a sliding kick on Laredo Kid at 9:30. Lee and Laredo Kid fought on the ropes in the corner, but Jack snuck in there and powerbombed Laredo! Lee hit a double stomp on Jack’s back, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall, but TJP hit a Mamba Splash to break it up at 11:00, and all four were down again!

TJP and Laredo traded forearm strikes. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid hit stereo superkicks to send TJP to the floor. Lee hit a Hidden Blade on Jack! Lee hit a flip dive to the floor onto Jack. Meanwhile, TJP grabbed the title, swung, and missed. TJP got a rollup with his hands on the ropes for a nearfall. Laredo hit a Poison Rana on TJP at 13:00! He tied up TJP’s legs, hit a Stomp, and scored the pin. Wow, that was a sharp cruiserweight match!

Laredo Kid defeated Jack Cartwheel, Dragon Lee, and TJ Perkins in a four-way to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 13:18.

* In a locker room, La Hiedra and the other Toxicas were boasting about winning their recent matches. They are going to have a celebration on April 11.

2. Abismo Negro vs. El Fiscal. Negro came out first; Fiscal charged down the ring and attacked. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 00:12. Fiscal (black gear with yellow lining) dove through the ropes onto Negro (black with blue lining). They brawled in the ring. Fiscal hit a clothesline at 1:30. Graves talked about the history of this feud. Negro threw Fiscal in the corner and hit some chops. Negro hit another hard clothesline, and he tugged at Fiscal’s mask. Fiscal hit a spin kick in the corner at 6:00. He got a rollup for the pin. Merely okay.

El Fiscal defeated Abismo Negro at 6:45.

* Abismo Negro cleared the announcer’s table (there was literally no one seated in the chairs), put Fiscal on the table, and hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Fiscal. “This is too far!” Graves shouted. A stretcher was immediately brought over to carry Fiscal to the back.

* Flammer has a match next week, as does El Mesias! I last saw El Mesias on a couple of random TNA episodes a year ago!

* Dorian, Omos and El Hijo Del Vikingo came to the ring, and none of them looked happy. Dorian asked the crowd to shut up and let him talk. Dorian said Vikingo has been betrayed by his people and his company. Vikingo took the mic and was livid at Mini Vikingo for interfering in his match. Hijo sent Mini Vikingo to the hospital last time; next time, he’s headed to the morgue! Hijo was upset that the crowd wasn’t showing him the respect he deserved.

* Penta came down the ramp! They argued. Penta vowed to bust Vikingo open. They agreed to have a match, and Vikingo suggested April 11 in Mexico City. Penta agreed. They jawed some more, but no punches were thrown.

Final Thoughts: A dazzling four-way cruiserweight match. I’m a big fan of all four guys. I presumed Laredo was retaining, but I easily could have seen others win the title there. TJP is more than two decades into his career and keeps up with guys nearly half his age; he’s so talented and underrated. Everyone hit their spots, and that is a match worthy of checking out.

The other match was forgettable. For as much as Rey and Graves talked about the heated history between Fiscal and Abismo Negro… I just didn’t see it during the match. A hot post-match segment was good, though. Once again, this episode somehow lasted nearly an hour, but they did start late.