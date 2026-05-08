WWE Smackdown results (5/8): Powell’s live review of the Backlash go-home show with Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the Women’s U.S. Title, Fatal Influence vs. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,394)

Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Simulcast live May 8, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] A memorial graphic was shown for Ted Turner… Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary and narrated arrival shots of Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss, the Fatal Influence trio, Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga, and Damian Priest. A shot aired of a group of wrestlers and WWE personnel gathered for the Gingerbread Man funeral…

A video package recapped the build to the Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu match that will headline WWE Backlash…

Jacob Fatu made his entrance while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced him. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary.