NXT TV preview: The New Year’s Evil lineup for Wednesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match.

-Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in the NXT Fight Pit.

-Xia Li and Boa return.

Powell’s POV: NXT has also announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin on the January 13 television show. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.