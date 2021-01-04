WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for Friday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.