WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for Friday

January 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will once again be available exclusively for Dot Net Members now that the holidays are over.

