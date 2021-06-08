WWE Raw viewership for penultimate show before Hell in a Cell

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.64 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from the 1.551 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show aired on Memorial Day. The better comparison is for the May 24 show, which averaged 1.823 million viewers. Last night’s Raw ran opposite a pair of NBA Playoff games on TNT that each topped three million viewers. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.667 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.651 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.602 million viewers. Raw delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.44 rating. The June 8, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.737 million viewers for the WWE Backlash go-home edition.