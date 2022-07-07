Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow in a Street Fight for the TNT Title, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Butcher and The Blade

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow in a Street Fight for the TNT Title: The title change was a minor surprise if only because the street fight stipulation left me wondering if they would use outside interference to stretch out the program. Rather, Wardlow fought off the interference and scored a dominant Powerbomb Symphony style win over Sky to take the title. The confetti celebration was a nice touch that put the title change over in a big way.

Jon Moxley vs. Brody King for the Interim AEW World Championship: A good television main event. There was no mystery regarding the outcome and they really should have spent a week showcasing King in advance, but both wrestlers worked hard and closed the show with a quality match. The Moxley promo that aired early in the show was strong and did a nice job of setting the table for the main event.

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Matt Hardy: As I mentioned last week, if the target of Cage’s hard-hitting lines don’t have a problem with his zingers, then neither do I. They are drawing tremendous heat from the live crowds and his promos have quickly become must see television.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Fuego Del Sol, Leon Ruffin, Bear Boulder, and Bear Bronson: Why is Ruffin It a thing? As if AEW doesn’t have enough factions, now there’s another undercard faction consisting of wrestlers who may or may not win on AEW’s online shows? Anyway, I like the angle with the Gunns turning on The Acclaimed. It felt rushed, but I really like the idea of The Acclaimed working as a babyface team. Caster and Bowens have been getting great crowd reactions as heels for a long time, and it will be fun to see how the crowds react to them now that they are supposed to cheer them. I’m also looking forward to hearing how Caster handles his pre-match raps now that he’s turned babyface.

Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir: A soft Hit for the solid match. I’m not sure why Storm’s character went from being hellbent on winning the AEW Women’s Championship to being content teaming with the AEW Women’s Champion. On a side note, AEW seems a little too excited about the Thunderstorm tag team name

AEW Dynamite Misses

Mark Sterling’s petition to have Swerve Strickland fired: There are plenty of things to borrow from WWE, but campy sports entertainment nonsense like this should nowhere near the list. Be a true alternative.

Dark Order: As much as I appreciate the company paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee in his hometown, they built up to a proclamation regarding the Dark Order and then just forgot about it once QT Marshall showed up. The Dark Order seems to shrink in numbers with each appearance. They did announce that the faction is here to stay, but at this point it feels like the group exists due to sentimentalism more than anything.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade: A sloppy match with no enforcement of the tag team rules. Lee was clearly late to break up a pin and the live crowd let him know it. Even Lee and Strickland’s finisher looked rough, as Swerve didn’t execute his end of it well.

Rush vs. Penta Oscuro: The match had more good moments than bad, but the latest mask related finish involving Penta was a groaner. Does any wrestler lose more matches in the United States due to mask related issues? Did Rush really gain anything from winning like this? I also could have done without the amateur hour brawl between Jose and Alex Abrahantes.