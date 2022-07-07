Ric Flair’s Last Match event lineup: Impact Wrestling, MLW, AAA, and NJPW matches advertised

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that will be held on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

-Ric Flair’s Last Match

-Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards

-Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

-Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido in a four-way

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich

-Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Powell’s POV: There are still no specifics announced for Flair’s final match. Putting that aside, the rest of the lineup is impressive with talent from Impact Wrestling, MLW, AAA, and NJPW. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view for $34.99. Plus, FITE is also carrying the loaded Starrcast weekend events.