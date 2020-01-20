01/20 Dot Net Q&A Audio: Jason Powell answers your pro wrestling and non-wrestling questions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell answers the ProWrestling.net Members’ pro wrestling questions to start, and then answers some non-wrestling questions in the second half of the show. Warning: There may be some swearing during this edition because, well, it’s the Q&A audio show (56:31)…

Click here for the January 20 ProWrestling.net Q&A Audio Show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

