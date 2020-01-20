MLW Fightland lineup: Sixth match added to the Philly taping (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Fightland event that will be held February 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Title.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk for the MLW National Openweight Title.

-Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens.

-Puma King and Gringo Loco vs. Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced the King and Loco vs. Injustice match and appearances by AAA talent and Konnan since our last update. The promotion is also advertising LA Park, The Von Erichs, Contra Unit, Salina de la Renta, Mance Warner, Hijo de LA Park, Low Ki, The Dynasty, El Lindaman, Douglas James, Myron Reed. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



