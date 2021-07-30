WWE in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Detroit (reports needed), WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Marko Stunt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown, the WWE Supershow events, and Monday’s WWE Raw. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-WWE is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum on Saturday a Supershow event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship, and Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The venue’s lineup is dated and John Cena has been added since it was last updated, so the lineup will presumably change.

-WWE is in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena with a Supershow event on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match for the WWE Universal Championship, and Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. As is the case with the show above, the venue’s lineup is dated and John Cena has been added since it was last updated, so the lineup will presumably change.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) is 25.