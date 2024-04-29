WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the Backlash France go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meet face-to-face

-“A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-“Authors of Pain” Akam and Rezar vs. “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

-The first ever RKO Show

Powell's POV: Smackdown will air on same day tape delay Friday from Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena, which plays host to Saturday's WWE Backlash France.