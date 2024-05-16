NXT reportedly to remain on Tuesdays on The CW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT will stay on Tuesday nights once the show moves to The CW in October. Variety.com has a story on the network’s new fall lineup and lists NXT as running from 8-10 ET on Tuesday. Read the story at Variety.com.
Powell’s POV: The big question is whether Raw will stay on Monday nights once the show moves to Netflix in 2025. I could see NXT starting on Tuesdays and potentially changing nights if Raw moves off of Monday nights.
I think if I’m not mistaken they already announced shortly after the deal was made that it would start out in it’s normal time slot on Mondays to create a smoother transition with Triple H saying that netflix would have the right to move it to another night if they desired or felt the need to do so at some point…I could be wrong but do remember it being reported that way.