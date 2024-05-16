NXT reportedly to remain on Tuesdays on The CW

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT will stay on Tuesday nights once the show moves to The CW in October. Variety.com has a story on the network’s new fall lineup and lists NXT as running from 8-10 ET on Tuesday. Read the story at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: The big question is whether Raw will stay on Monday nights once the show moves to Netflix in 2025. I could see NXT starting on Tuesdays and potentially changing nights if Raw moves off of Monday nights.