WWE Raw in Orlando, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Ron Garvin, Mike Rotunda, Trent, Zach Gowen, Sadie Gibbs, Michael Hayes, Warlord, Mustafa Ali, Curt Hennig, Umaga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy WrestleMania week! It obviously won’t be the same as it is most years, but let’s make the best of it.

-WWE Raw will be held tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. The show is listed as being cancelled, so there is no makeup date.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron Garvin (Roger Barnes) is 75 today.

-Mike “IRS” Rotunda is 62 today.

-Zach Gowen is 37 today.

-Trent (Greg Marasciulo) is 33 today.

-Sadie Gibbs is 28 today.

-WWE executive Michael Hayes (Michael Seitz) turned 61 on Sunday.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) turned 33 on Saturday.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

