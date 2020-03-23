03/23 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton responds to Edge’s challenge, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens verbal exchange, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear, Charlotte Flair, three first-run matches, two classic matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton responds to Edge’s challenge, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens verbal exchange, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear, Charlotte Flair, three first-run matches, two classic matches, and more (33:12)…

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

