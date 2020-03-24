Undertaker, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, WWE Backstage, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Christopher Daniels milestone birthday, Lana, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Barry Horowitz, Epico

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show features six matches, including Colt Cabana vs. Brandon Cutler.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow crew is doing a “watch with” feature with hosts Renee Young, Booker T, and Mark Henry that will be held at the show’s usual start time tonight at 9CT/10ET.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an F as the majority grade with 30 percent of the vote. D finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade and was disappointed that WWE didn’t make any changes to improve the atmosphere.

-AEW Dynamite got an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 63 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade and felt that it blew away ever show that WWE has done without fans at the WWE Performance Center.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an F grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade. I understand why the video feature show was polarizing, but the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano feature was fantastic.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Horowitz is 60.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is 55.

-Christopher Daniels is 50.

-Jake Hager is 38.

-Epico (Orlando Colon) is 38.

-Lana (CJ Perry) is 35.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is 30.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

