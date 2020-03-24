AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on March 18 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Shawn Spears and Robert Anthony.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Corey Hollis and Mike Reed.

-Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. Matt Sells and Jon Cruz.

-Colt Cabana vs. Brandon Cutler.

-Kip Sabian vs. Suge D.

-Jake Hager vs. Joe Alonzo.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings.



