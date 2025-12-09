AEW Dynamite rating for Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli and other Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 496,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 512,000 viewership average of last week’s show. The rating for Dynamite was not listed. Last week’s show delivered a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: I will update this report once the rating is released. The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Last Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 532,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 4, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 586,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.