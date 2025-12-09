NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Kurt Angle, Steven Dunn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Blake Monroe holding an open challenge for the NXT Women’s North American Championship and the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kurt Angle is 57.

-The late Steven Dunn (Steve Doll) was born on December 9, 1960. He died of a blood clot at age 48 on March 22, 2009.