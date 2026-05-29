Wrestling Open “Episode 230” results (5/28): Vetter’s review of Allie Katch vs. Kylie Alexa, and Sammi Chaos vs. Liviyah in Women’s Title tournament matches, Ichiban vs. Kylon King

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 230”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 28, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 100; it appears down a bit from last week. Paul Crockett, “Handyman” Jake Gray, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* The inaugural Women’s Title tournament is underway! We had two quarterfinal matches last week, and two more tonight! ALSO, Wrestling Open announced this week that time limits for non-main event matches on the Thursday shows will be 15 minutes, not 10 minutes! That’s a big change (main events usually have 20-minute time limits).

* The show opened with footage of the finals of the men’s tournament on Monday, which ended with Bear Bronson as the new champion. Crockett took over on solo commentary for the main show. We also have a new in-ring announcer tonight.

1. Rain Conway vs. Danny Cabral in a spotlight match. Robinson and Gray were on commentary for this one. Cabral made his WO debut last week but was thrashed by TJ Crawford. With his short beard and shoulder-length hair, Cabral looks a bit like Hangman Page. He hit a dropkick. Rain hit a back suplex at 3:00 and a standing neckbreaker. Danny hit a clothesline and a back-body drop. Rain hit the Rainmaker short-arm clothesline for the pin. Okay.

Rain Conway defeated Danny Cabral at 5:10.

2. Liviyah vs. Sammi Chaos in a quarterfinal tournament match. Again, Sammi is 6’0″ and the size of Nyla Rose. She easily pushed Liv into the corner, then tossed Liv across the ring. Liviyah hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Sammi into the corner, but Sammi immediately hit a clothesline and took control. She backed her butt into Liviyah in the corner and hit some hard back elbows. Sammi hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 2:30. She choked Liviyah in the ropes and scratched her back, then hit a running Facewash kick in the corner.

Sammi hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded chops, and Chaos hit a headbutt, then cranked Liv’s head and neck. Liv fired up and hit some clotheslines. Sammi hit a thudding headbutt at 7:00. Liv hit a unique bulldog move for a nearfall. Liv went for a top-rope move, but Sammi hit a spear! Sammi hit a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin! Wow! Who is going to stop Sammi???? Crockett called it “an overwhelming victory.”

Sammi Chaos defeated Liviyah at 7:57 to advance to the semifinals.

3. TJ Crawford vs Allin Bayno. Again, Bayno is a heavyset rookie who looks to be in his early- to mid-30s. This should be quick. TJ threw his tear-away pants at Bayno and unloaded a series of punches. (He is still upset he couldn’t beat RUSH in AEW last week!) He raked Bayno’s face in the ropes, then hit a Silver Bullet spin kick to the head, then hit a Jackhammer-style suplex for the pin.

TJ Crawford defeated Allin Bayno at 1:03.

* TJ grabbed the music. The “Big Business” theme music played and he acted like he was terrified. No one came out. TJ laughed at all the fans, set down the mic, and left.

* Steven Stetson cut a promo outside by a lake. He boasted about being the No. 1 contender to Bronson’s belt. He vowed that “the Stetson Ranch is firing on all cylinders.”

* Stetson came out first and grabbed the mic, but the crowd chanted profanities at him. He said he’s waited long enough to get his title shot, and he demanded his match against Bear Bronson next week!

4. Steven Stetson (w/Bobby Casale) vs. Mani Ariez. Mani missed a match last week, so I’m glad he’s back and good to go. The fans chanted, “Happy birthday!” to Mani. They immediately traded punches. Mani leaned Stetson against the ropes and hit some loud chops. Stetson hit a Mafia Kick at 2:00 and stomped on Ariez. The crowd gave Stetson their unique profanity-laden chant. (Seriously, this crowd loves doing this chant at him!) Stetson hit a slam and a butt-drop to the chest for a nearfall at 4:00. Mani fired up and hit some clotheslines and a second-rope missile dropkick. Stetson hit a German Suplex, then a Northern Clothesline to the back of the head for the pin.

Steven Stetson defeated Mani Ariez at 6:01.

* Casale got in the ring. Stetson told Bobby he’s been a prospect for a long time. Stetson told him he needs his help next week (implying he needs Casale to cheat to help him win the title!). “What if I don’t?” Casale asked. Stetson said that if he doesn’t help… the Ranch will beat him up and take him out of the business! (With friends like this…) Stetson told him he needs to prove his worth… right now.

5. Alex Reynolds vs. Bobby Casale. Again, Reynolds’ indy gimmick has him dressed like an 1800s aristocrat, or a bit like a character from “Eyes Wide Shut,” complete with a mask that also makes me think of “Phantom of the Opera.” He’s acting like Naito, taking forever to disrobe before we finally got the bell. Basic tie-ups early on. Casale threw him to the mat and tied up Alex’s arms on the mat. Casale hit a German Suplex, sending Reynolds to the floor at 2:00. They brawled at ringside with Casale in charge.

Back in the ring, Reynolds hit a slingshot elbow drop and took control. Casale hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a series of punches and knee lifts to the ribs, and he applied a sleeper with Alex in the ropes! Casale let go of the hold, but Alex shoved him head-first into the ring post. Alex hit a slingshot double stomp to the chest. Bobby fired up and hit some more punches. Alex hit a hard knee lift to the ribs, then a Helluva Kick and a basement dropkick at 6:00.

Reynolds hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Casale hit a suplex. They got up and traded punches. Casale hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest and a German Suplex at 8:30. Reynolds came off the ropes, but Casale caught him and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Casale nailed an Angle Slam for a believable nearfall at 10:00. (Good thing we have the longer time limits!) Stetson hopped on the ring apron and jawed at Bobby! Reynolds tried to hit his Lungblower to the face, but Casale escaped. Bobby set up for the Dominator, but Alex raked Bobby’s eyes, rolled him up, and scored the tainted pin. Casale and Stetson argued some more.

Alex Reynolds defeated Bobby Casale at 10:50.

6. Ichiban vs. Kylon King. These two frequently teamed before MGen turned on Ichiban last year. They took turns throwing each other to the mat. No commentary; where did Crockett go? Crockett spoke up at 2:00, saying they had technical difficulties. Kylon dropped him with a hard clothesline at 3:30. Ichiban hit a guillotine leg drop and argued with the ref. They fought to the floor at 5:00, with Ichiban hitting a huracanrana off a chair. In the ring, Ichiban hit a top-rope flying knife-edge chop and was in charge. He hit his “One!” punches in the corner as the crowd counted along.

Kylon hit an Exploder Suplex at 7:30, then a backbreaker over his knee. Ichiban hit a double stomp to the back. He went for a 619, but Kylon caught him and hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Ichiban hit a leaping stunner and a handspring-back-elbow, then a missile dropkick, and he was fired up! He hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Kylon went for a German Suplex, but Ichiban rotated and landed on his feet. They traded forearm strikes, and Kylon hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 11:30.

Ichiban finally hit the 619, then a Poison Rana and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, but King got a foot on the ropes, and they were both down. Kylon nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall. King hit a dropkick and a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 13:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Ichiban hit a top-rope swinging neckbreaker, but the time limit expired (right on!) before he could make a cover. Really good action. Kylon hit a cheap-shot punch and fled.

Ichiban vs. Kylon King went to a time-limit draw at 15:00.

7. DJ Powers, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams vs. Rickey Shane Page and “Wrench and Resolve” Erik Chacha and Jake Gray. The crowd chanted profanities at BRG, who opened against Chacha. RSP entered, scooped up Brett, and dropped him. Oxx entered at 1:30 and glared at Page. They hit shoulder blocks with neither man going down. Powers enters, but the babyfaces threw him into their corner and stomped on DJ. The heels pushed Jake Gray into their corner and worked him over.

RSP got back in at 6:00 and knocked DJ down with a hard forearm strike, and he tossed DJ across the ring. Chacha jumped on Oxx’s back and tried a sleeper. He hit some Yes Kicks that Oxx no-sold. Oxx caught Chacha and threw him onto the top turnbuckle, with Chacha’s back bending awkwardly over it. Ouch! BRG hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30. DJ hit a dropkick while Oxx was also hitting a suplex. Oxx missed a Vader Bomb.

Gray got a hot tag and hit a dropkick on DJ. The babyfaces all hit blows across Oxx’s back. (Ref, get two of them out!) The babyfaces hit stereo dropkicks on Oxx. BRG hit a swinging neckbreaker. DJ hit a running knee on Page. BRG went for an Unprettier faceplant, but Gray escaped, got a crucifix rollup and the flash pin! Decent match. BRG and Gray agreed to have a match next week!

Rickey Shane Page and “Wrench and Resolve” Erik Chacha and Jake Gray defeated DJ Powers, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams at 12:17.

8. Allie Katch vs. Kylie Alexa in a quarterfinal tournament match. Katch was again on AEW TV on Wednesday’s Dynamite. They tied up, and Katch hit a senton. Alexa choked her in the ropes and hit some chops. Allie hit some clotheslines and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Kylie snapped Allie’s arm across the top rope at 3:30 and took control. Alexa hit a series of stiff kicks to the spine, and she tied Allie in a modified Rings of Saturn. Kylie finally got a full Rings of Saturn double armbar in.

Allie hit her seated senton out of the corner and a running buttbump at 8:30, then her rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Katch hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 10:00. Kylie suplexed Allie into the turnbuckles and got a nearfall. Alexa spun her to the mat and re-applied the Rings of Saturn, but Katch got a foot on the ropes at 11:30. Allie hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Allie went for a piledriver, but Alexa blocked it. Alexa tried a rollup with her hands on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Kylie hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 13:30, then a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall.

Katch hit the piledriver, but Alexa rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Allie tried to hit a second one, but Kylie blocked it. Katch hit a Pele Kick, but Alexa hit a running knee, and they were both down at 17:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and more while standing. Kylie hit a series of spin kicks to the thighs. Kylie removed the bottom turnbuckle pad. The ref saw it and began to reattach it. Kylie got a wrench from under the ring and struck Allie in the head with it! Kylie re-applied the Rings of Saturn! The ref checked Allie, determined she was out, and called for the bell!

Kylie Alexa defeated Allie Katch at 19:21 to advance to the semifinals.

* Alexa got on the mic. The crowd taunted her with a “cheater!” chant. She vowed she would beat Jordan Blade next week on her way to becoming champion!

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. Even without a clear winner, Kylon vs. Ichiban was really good and the best match of the show. The main event was really good, and I really wasn’t sure who was going over, so there was a lot of mystery there. I’ll go with Reynolds-Casale for third, as there were several times I thought Bobby was going to get a big win on the AEW star.

No new faces tonight. Good to see the continued improvement of Rain Conway with yet another pre-show win. This crowd has their favorites to boo; in particular, Rain, Stetson, and BRG get some fun, unique chants.