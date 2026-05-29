ROH on HonorClub results (5/28): AR Fox vs. Dezmond Xavier for the ROH TV Title, Bandido vs. Volador Jr. for the ROH Championship, Mark Davis vs. Adam Priest for the AEW National Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 168)

Taped May 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios, and May 22, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Mexico

Streamed May 28, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Mark Davis defeated Adam Priest to retain the AEW National Championship

2. Anthony Ogogo beat Darian Bengston by referee’s decision

3. Viva Van over Rachael Ellering in a Pure Rules match

4. Angelico defeated Oro

5. Maya World beat Trish Adora

6. Stori Denali over Brooke Havok

7. ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Dalton Castle, Truth Magnum, and Turboy Floyd defeated “Frat House” Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance in a Proving Ground match

8. Lee Johnson, Blake Christian, and Jay Lethal over Hayden Seal, KayJay Impala, and Rosario Grillo

9. Bandido defeated Volador Jr. to retain the ROH Championship (held at Arena Mexico

10. AR Fox defeated Dezmond Xavier to retain the ROH TV Title