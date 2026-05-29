WWE Smackdown preview (live coverage this afternoon): The Clash in Italy go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for this afternoon’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes will address Gunther’s attack

-Jade Cargill’s final message for Rhea Ripley before Clash in Italy

-Axiom vs. The Miz

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live today from Barcelona, Spain, at Olimpic Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown streams this afternoon at 1CT/2ET internationally on Netflix. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).