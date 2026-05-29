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TNA Impact preview: Wicked Garden match headlines Thursday’s show

May 29, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a Wicked Garden match

-Indi Hartwell and Santino Marella vs. Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-BDE vs. Eddie Edwards

Powell’s POV: I guess someone in TNA is a big Stone Temple Pilots fan. Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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