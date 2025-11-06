WWE terminated Ridge Holland’s contract early

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ridge Holland’s (Luke Menzies) run with WWE ended sooner than planned. WWE terminated the contract of Holland on Tuesday. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that the company claimed that Holland breached his contract with some of his recent social media posts (some tweets included below).

Holland is recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered while on loan from NXT to TNA during a September 27 match with Moose. He wrote on social media that WWE is covering the cost of his rehabilitation, but his guaranteed pay was scheduled to end with the expiration of his contract on November 14. He wrote that the Lisfranc injury prevents him from working, and he may require neck fusion surgery.

Powell’s POV: Was WWE within their legal rights to terminate Holland’s contract due to breach? The company’s legal department presumably believes so. Is it a douche move? It comes off that way to me. That said, WWE has not publicly commented on the matter, so I’m open to hearing their side of the story.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched on behalf of Holland, his wife, and three children. It notes that Holland took a 55 percent pay cut last year, presumably when he was moved from the main roster down to NXT. Kyle Fletcher, Nick Jackson, and Chelsea Green have each donated $1,000 to the fundraiser, which lists the goal of raising $60,000.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)