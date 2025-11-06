Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The last thing that AEW needed, thoughts on the build to next week’s Blood & Guts matches

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Hook for the AEW Trios Titles: It was refreshing to see AEW run a basic angle that turned this into a title match. The occasional non-title or eliminator match is fine, but high stakes more interesting. Case in point, the best-of-three series to determine the advantages in Blood & Guts matches made each of those matches more compelling than they would have been without stakes. The actual match went well and did an effective job of setting up Page vs. Hobbs in a Last Man Standing match for next week.

Samoa Joe confronts Tony Schiavone: This really needed to happen after Hangman Page masqueraded as Schiavone last week. Hopefully, there’s more to come, as it would be awkward if Joe lets this go with no storyline explanation. Nevertheless, it was a good show-opening segment that recapped last week’s big angle and set the table for the AEW Trios Title match later in the show.

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match: So much for the expected tournament finals of Mone and Athena vs. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. The tournament started with a minor upset last week and an even bigger upset this week. No complaints. It’s good to see teams consisting of wrestlers who are not pushed as top singles acts being featured prominently as tag teams.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle: Castagnoli and Cassidy work well together. It was nice to see a clean finish, even if it did bring the live crowd down temporarily. This match benefited from being the first of the men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battles, because it felt like either wrestler could win. In general, AEW did a really nice job of dedicating the majority of this episode to building up next week’s Blood & Guts show.

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle: Conversely, the outcome of this match felt predictable, as it seemed highly likely that Allin would win to even up the series and force a deciding bout on Collision. Allin going over was the right call, but it’s sad that Garcia went from struggling as a singles babyface to playing the same role that Wheeler Yuta was already playing in the Death Riders.

Megan Bayne vs. Mina Shirakawa in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle: It’s unfortunate that Queen Aminata had to bow out of this match and next week’s Blood & Guts, but Shirakawa is a logical replacement. Bayne beating Shirakawa to win the match while Marina Shafir attacked Toni Storm served as effective hype for Blood & Guts, and a likely showdown match in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament.

AEW Dynamite Misses

AEW National Championship: For the love of God. Women’s Tag Team Titles? Cool. Another men’s singles championship? Why? Tony Schiavone said it had been over 40 years since a national championship title had appeared on TBS. Why would anyone under age 50 give a shit? I loved the Crockett Era as much as the next old guy, but I can’t even imagine how I would have reacted when I started watching wrestling if the AWA was obsessed with things that happened 40 years earlier. Worse yet, they also started talking about the lineage of the NWA National Championship as if it somehow carries over to AEW, even though Billy Corgan reintroduced the NWA National Championship in 2018. It gets worse. I asked Tony Khan during a recent media call if the creation of the AEW Unified Championship meant that we’d seen the last of the AEW Continental and AEW International Championships. I was disappointed when he said no. Sure enough, if you look at the AEW roster page, Kazuchika Okada is actually listed as three times as the AEW Unified Champion, the AEW Continental Champion, and the AEW International Champion. Throw in the AEW World Championship and the TNT Title, and the addition of the new championship will bring the count up to six men’s singles championships. Again, why? Who wants this? Khan has to know that every time he adds a secondary title, it lessens the value of the other secondary championships. I’ve reached the point where the AEW World Championship is the only AEW men’s singles championship that I even take seriously. The rest of the titles are interchangeable trinkets. What’s next, Khan introducing an AEW Western States Heritage Title? And, yes, whataboutists, I have repeatedly complained about the absurd number of title belts on NXT television these days, so spare me your tribal feedback.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)