AEW tops 36,000 tickets sold for All In at Wembley Stadium

May 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced that AEW sold over 36,000 tickets during Tuesday’s pre-sale event for the All In event that will be held on August 27 in London, England at Wembley Stadium. Khan labeled it “one of the best days in AEW history.”

Powell’s POV: An excellent first day of ticket sales. I previously stated that I would consider All In to be a success if they topped 30,000 ticket sales. They accomplished that on day one, which is obviously outstanding news for the promotion.

