5/2 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak for the NXT North American Title, Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey, Axiom vs. Scrypts, Dani Palmer’s debut

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 2, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] A video package was shown which replayed all the NXT main roster callups via the WWE Draft. The video package included new footage of the NXT callups giving short promos on their callup…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Wes Lee (w/Tyler Bate) vs. Drew Gulak (w/Charlie Dempsey) for the NXT North American Championship. Lee dumped Gulak to ringside early on. Dempsey got on the apron for the distraction which allowed Gulak to get a two count rollup. Gulak reversed a leapfrog into a rollup. Lee recovered and hit Gulak with a double stomp and low kick combination. Gulak blocked a Superplex.

Lee did a backflip to avoid a punch. Gulak hit Lee with a diving uppercut for the two count. Joseph noted that it’s rare you see Gulak dive from the top rope. Gulak dragged Lee to the mat for a snug two count. Gulak tangled Lee like a pretzel in a hammerlock crossface. Lee used his free hand to escape. Both men traded slugging blows. Lee backed Gulak down with a CQC combo and basement shotgun dropkick.

Lee swarmed Gulak with strikes in the corner. Gulak used the corner to drag himself to ringside to recover. Lee caught Gulak with a Suicide Dive. While Gulak distracted the referee, Dempsey dragged Lee to ringside. Tyler Bate gave Dempsey a diving uppercut from the steps. Lee recovered and gave Gulak a Cardiac Kick for the victory.

Wes Lee defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall in 5:22 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Highlights from last week’s Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller match were shown, which ended with Bron Breakker spearing Melo through a drywall barricade…

Trick Williams was walking through the hallways backstage heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Short and sweet match. That said, it was almost too short given we’ve seen both men kill it in matches that go over 15 minutes. The match didn’t do much for Gulak, who hasn’t really done much on TV since his return to NXT. I would like to see him show both the in-ring- and the character stuff that he was doing when he was given the ball on 205 Live (during the era where Paul Levesque took over the show from Vince). Lee gains a little bit. A good little bit though as he gets another notch in his belt as the fighting champion. NXT dodged a bullet by not losing Lee to the main roster. Lee’s main roster ready, with plenty of TV experience (via Impact Wrestling). NXT is blessed to have him as an attraction with his “fighting champion” thing.

The show cut to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, in their dark witchcraft room. Fyre and Dawn talked about being drafted to Smackdown and how this is their last official night in NXT. Dawn talked about how they’re taking the belts to Smackdown and will be changing the fate of all three brands. Fyre said they’ll leave NXT not in light, but in darkness. After playing with an Ouija board and blowing out candle lights, both women laughed…

Trick Williams was in the ring by himself. Trick talked about how Melo is in the hospital due to the spear from Bron Breakker. Trick said that Melo was not only his day-one in NXT, but his day-one in High School. Trick talked about transferring into WJ Kennan High School. He said when he transferred he was looking for the shawtys at first, but then looked out to who he was going to roll with.

Trick said when they met, nasty ass sloppy joes weren’t the first thing being created in the cafeteria, but the Trick and Melo relationship happened. Trick said that da Trick and Melo game will always be here. He said he took a bullet for Melo last week as a knee-jerk reaction. Trick said that Trick and Melo be like Shaq and Kobe, where if Melo misses, Trick will be there for the rebound.

Bron Breakker made his entrance in all black. Bron bragged about putting Melo in the hospital. Trick wondered if Bron was accepting Melo’s battleground challenge. Bron said he’s tired of fighting for the stupid people ever again. Bron said he’s excited to embarrass Melo in front of Melo’s hometown. Bron accepted the match and told Trick to send the message to Melo. Trick told Bron to handle things like men, right now. Bron said there’s only one man in the ring now.

He said he already put Melo in the hospital, and he might have to put the “mouthpiece” there. Trick said he has the gift of gab and the jab. Trick said if he steps up he’ll knock the tan off Bron til Bron’s black and blue. Bron said it doesn’t matter what anyone wants. Bron challenged Trick to a match… next week. Bron said that next week will be a preview to battleground, and Trick will be broken in half…

John’s Thoughts: Great promo by Trick here. He really outshined Bron here, which is not surprising given how consistent Trick has been on the mic. Outside of the story, there’s no shame being a strong hype man and mouthpiece. There’s thousands of good wrestlers out there. Good managers and hype men are a dying breed. Trick’s still rough in the ring when we see him, but I hope he really gets a chance to thrive as a talker (Hey, DDP started off as a manager, and eventually became a great wrestler late in his career).

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed JD McDonagh about his last NXT Match being againt Dragon Lee today. JD daid he’s been waiting a long time for “Monday Night McDonagh”. NXT Heritage Cup Champion showed up and asked JD to break one of Dragon Lee’s ligaments. JD said he understands that Noam is slimey. He said that Noam always feared having JD challenge for the cup. JD told Noam to stand back or else he’ll take the Heritage Cup to Monday Night Raw…

Gigi Dolin made her entrance. She high fived her brother who was sitting in the front row…[c]

A TikTok was shown of Dani Palmer hyping up her NXT debut…

Jacy Jayne made her entrance…

2. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne. Jayne hit Gigi with a knee to the gut. Gigi dumped Jacy to ringside. Jacy caught a PK and tripped Gigi on the apron. Jacy hit Gigi with a cannonball. Jacy taunted Gigi’s younger brother. Jacy got a two count on Gigi. Booker T talked about how it’s unwise to bring family into this business (says the man that tag teamed with his brother in Harlem Heat… I kid, I kid). Gigi rallied back with superkicks on Jacy.

Gigi hit Jacy with two face wash crescent kicks and a legsweep for a two count. Booker T then compared his time in prison to the dark times that Gigi went through (that’s a better allusion than his family one). Gigi slammed Jacy on the steel steps and gave her Kawada kicks. Gigi’s brother cheered on Gigi. Jacy yanked Gigi into the exposed turnbuckle. Jacy hit Gigi with a Cyclone Kick for the victory.

Jacy Jayne defeated Gigi Dolin via pinfall in 3:20.

Jacy’s face was bleeding and covered in a crimson mask. Jacy dragged Gigi to ringside and slammed her on the steel steps. Jacy put the boots to Gigi while yelling at Gigi’s brother, asking him if this reminds him of his abusive mother. The referees ran out to send Jacy to the back…

Vic Joseph hyped Axiom vs. Scrypts for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A short match, but way better than their last one which ended anticlimactically (understandable, because Jacy got a minor injury from the match). Jacy Jayne continues to surprise the world as the star to come out of the Toxic Attraction trio, when she was considered the third on the depth chart of that group. WWE usually gets nervous over blood spots, but they allowed it here. When’s the last time we saw a crimson mask on WWE TV? They didn’t even roll out the random medics with gloves.

Vic Joseph plugged the WWE2K game.

Axiom made his entrance in his white ranger attire. Scrypts didn’t want an entrance, and instead just flipped in the ring from the side to start the match…

3, Axiom vs. Scrypts. Axiom hit Scrypts with a suplex and put him in a Juji Gatame. At ringside, Scrypts ran off the announce table and hit Axiom with the Reggie Side Flip (that was actually impressive). Axiom put Scrypts in a sleeper, which Scrypts escaped. Scrypts hit Axiom with a high hanging moonsault. Axiom rallied back with stiff knife edge strikes. Axiom hit Scrypts with a suplex.

Scrypts caught Axiom out of the air with a dropkick. Axiom blocked a kick and reversed a backflip into a leaping knee for a two count. Scrypts avoided a Golden Ratio and hit Axiom with a corkscrew crossbody. Axiom reversed the Molly-Go-Round with a superkick. Axiom hit Scrypts with a Golden Ratio Superkick for the victory.

Axiom defeated Scrypts via pinfall in 4:16.

Out of respect, Axiom helped Scrypts to his feet. Scrypts gave Axiom a cheap shot right hand. Axiom knocked out Scrypts with a stronger right hand. Axiom ripped off Scrypts’s mask. Booker said “you know who that is, right?”. The crowd chanted “Reggie”…

John’s Thoughts: On one hand this is weird. NXT over the past few months has been treating Scrypts like he’s the 2nd coming of Shockmaster, which he kinda is. I do like that it makes Axiom look like a powerful badass, which was fun to watch. Axiom did get the best he could out of Reggie, who continues to struggle to have longer matches (because his athleticism is way above any of his opponents, it’s hard to cooperate). I hope the unmasking in the end means we’re getting an evolved version of Reggie. Can we get him his wine bottle back? (In all seriousness, because of his extreme athleticism, he can probably be more of a Jackie Chan-esque babyface. Which we’ve haven’t seen in pro wrestling).

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were hanging out with Bartender Fallon Henley at her bar. All three apologized and were happy to be back together. Jensen told Henley that he’s learned business and Henley can actually refinance or do partial investments in the bar. Some shawtys in the bar asked Jensen if he wants to have a drink with them. Jensen said he’ll have to pass because he’s catching up with Briggs and Henley. After the girls left, Henley was impressed by Jensen growing up…

Dragon Lee made his entrance…[c]

WWE Raw wrestler, JD McDonagh made his entrance…

4. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh. JD and Dragon started the match started the match with chain wrestling. Booker T claimed that he personally thinks McDonagh is the best pick in the draft. JD hit Dragon with a chop and put him in a headlock. Dragon hit Lee with a reverse mule kick and got a two count. Dragon hit JD with a slingshot Yakuza Kick. Lee worked on JD with grounded palm strikes.

Lee hit McDonagh with two hesitation dropkicks. McDonagh knocked down Lee when Noam Dar showed up at ringside. McDonagh put Lee in the Tree of Woe. McDonagh sent himself crotch first into the ringpost when he went for a basement dropkick after Lee did a core situp. Lee hit McDonagh with an atomic drop and dumped him to ringside. The show cut to picture-in-picture.

