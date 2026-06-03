GCW “Live In Milan” results: Vetter’s review of “Team GCW” 1 Called Manders, Drew Parker, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. “Team SAJ” Luca Bjorn, Sebastian De Witt, and Spencer

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Live In Milan”

May 24, 2026, in Milan, Italy, at Centro Sport Cesate

Released May 30, 2026, on TrillerTV+

I don’t know any of the matches that took place, and I’ve avoided all spoilers.

* The show opened with footage of the May 23 show in Bapaume, France.

* This venue is some type of permanent, open-air, outdoor canopy. It appears the crowd is about 250. The canopy has a curved roof, and it’s plenty high enough. It also appears to be middle of the day — I don’t see any lights in there. Rob Sanderson provided English commentary. The “SAJ” belts literally mean “Squash A Jobber.”

1. Goro vs. Jeffrey John vs. Rust vs. Irene vs. Gregory Sharpe vs. Flamingo for the SAJ Combat Title. Some new faces in this one! My first time seeing the heavily-tattooed Rust, who wore a scary mask with horns, and he was booed. He took the mask off, and his face paint was similar to Malakai Black’s. Irene has orange hair, and she’s dressed like an Emo rocker. Sanderson said she’s been wrestling on and off since 2014. G Sharpe is a regular on the West Coast scene in the U.S., so a bit of a surprise to see him here. Flamingo is bald and a bit flamboyant; he gives off vibes similar to ex-WWE wrestler Rico Constantino, and he’s a babyface. Goro is the champion, and he came out last; he’s a scrawny white kid.

They all brawled at the bell. Goro hit a springboard dropkick. Sharpe hit some quick kicks on Rust. Flamingo hit a powerslam on Sharpe. Irene got in to confront Flamingo, and she hit some forearm strikes and a shotgun dropkick at 4:00. Rust grabbed her by the hair and was booed. Goro hit a plancha to the floor on several guys. Sharpe and Flamingo hit stereo dives to the floor on opposite sides of the ring at 6:00, then those two charged at each other and brawled. Jeffrey dove onto both of them. Irene went to the top rope and hit a crossbody block to the floor on the five men.

This crowd was HOT! Sanderson noted how “great it is to hear the GCW chants overseas.” In the ring, G Sharpe hit a spin kick to Rust’s head and a Sliced Bread out of the corner. John hit an Athena-style flying stunner at 8:00. Flamingo hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex on John. Irene hit a spinning faceplant on Flamingo. She hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 9:30, but Rust made the save. Rust hit a Black Hole Slam on Irene. Goro hit a tilt-a-whirl DDT on Rust, then a running double knees to the back of Rust’s head for the pin. Fun opener; the crowd liked that.

Goro defeated Jeffrey John, Rust, Irene, Gregory Sharpe and Flamingo to retain the SAJ Combat Title at 10:23.

2. El G vs. KJ Orso. My first time seeing El G, who has shoulder-length dark hair and looks and acts a bit like WWE’s Kit Wilson. Orso is apparently hated worldwide, as the crowd loved to boo him here. Orso teased he was leaving before the bell! We got the bell, and the Italian El G offered a handshake, but Orso threw him to the mat. Rob said El G is an eight-year pro. The quirky El G tied up Orso on the mat and got a rollup. They fought to the floor at 2:00. El G sat Orso in a front row chair and punched him, with Orso’s plastic chair tipping over.

Back in the ring, Orso hit a fadeaway stunner, then a neckbreaker over the ropes, and he took control. He hit a dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 4:00, and he argued with ref Scarlett Donovan. (NOTE that I love how GCW brings their refs overseas too! She’s a big part of what makes this work!) She refused to make a count after KJ hit an eye poke! El G fired up and hit some flying forearms, and he got a nearfall at 6:30, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. KJ hit a jumping knee. El G hit a superkick, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:00.

KJ hit a release suplex for a nearfall. He missed the Character Assassination double stomp to the head. El G hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall, but Orso got his fingers on the ropes at 11:00! El G went to the top rope, but KJ shoved Ref Scarlett into the ropes to knock him off. Orso hit a Canadian Destroyer, then the Character Assassination stomp for the tainted pin. Good action.

KJ Orso defeated El G at 11:55.

* Footage aired of Atticus Cogar retaining his GCW title against 1 Called Manders in Iowa two weeks ago.

3. Lupo vs. Gringo Loco for the SAJ Openweight Title. Openweight is bald, with a bushy beard, and he appears to be pretty thick. Some Killer Kross vibes here. He attacked from behind as Loco was posing in the corner, and we’re underway! Lupo hit a Mafia Kick, celebrated, and got boos. Lupo (who is bald!) rolled to the floor and complained that Loco pulled his hair. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Loco hit a Split-legged Moonsault for a nearfall. Lupo pushed the ref into the ropes to cause Loco to fall in the corner and be crotched.

Lupo took control, and he kept Loco grounded. He took off his belt at 6:30, and he choked Loco with it! The ref finally saw the belt and confiscated it. Lupo tried to claim it was Loco’s belt. He hit a suplex at 8:00, and they were both down. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Lupo for a nearfall. Lupoo hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then a powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded punches. Lupo shoved the ref to the mat! The irate ref called for the bell. Lame finish to a decent match.

Gringo Loco defeated Lupo via disqualification; Lupo retains the SAJ Openweight Title at 14:18.

4. Vipress vs. Shotzi Blackheart. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. They traded rollups in the opening minute and had a standoff. Shotzi dove through the ropes and crashed hard onto Vipress at 2:00, and she paused to down a drink from a fan at ringside. They brawled on the floor, and Vipress choked Shotzi with a flag. Shotzi whipped Vipress into the chairs. Vipress whipped Shotzi into the chairs, and they got back into the ring at 4:30.

In the ring, Shotzi hit a top-rope missile dropkick and some forearm strikes. Vipress hit a DVD into the corner, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a suplex into the corner at 6:00, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a 619, then a DDT onto the ring apron, and Vipress collapsed to the floor. Shotzi threw her back into the ring. Vipress hit a shotgun dropkick, then a basement dropkick and a piledriver for the clean pin! I’ll call that a major upset!

Vipress defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 8:05.

* An Atticus Cogar vignette aired.

5. Atticus Cogar vs. Mirko Mori for the GCW World Title. My first time seeing Mori, who is white, bald, slender, with a big tattoo on the left side of his chest. They stood across the ring from each other before charging and immediately trading punches. Mori hit a flip dive to the floor and threw Cogar back in. He hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Cogar choked Mori with his suspenders. They brawled back to the floor, and Mori accidentally chopped the ring post at 3:00.

In the ring, Cogar hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 5:00. Mori fired up and hit some clotheslines, then an enzuigiri in the corner. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. Atticus hit a buzzsaw kick and a suplex for a nearfall. Atticus pulled out a handful of cooking skewers, but Mori avoided being struck with them. Mori hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Atticus slammed Mori’s head into the middle turnbuckles, and he got a nearfall.

Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 9:30, and he jawed at the ref. Mori sprayed mist, but it hit the ref! Atticus got more cooking skewers, and he jabbed them in Mori’s head. Gross. Mori hit a Mafia Kick, but Atticus hit a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for a visual pin at 12:00, but we had no ref! Ref Scarlett ran in and made a two-count. Atticus hit a second Brain Hemorrhage for the pin. Decent match.

Atticus Cogar defeated Mirko Mori to retain the GCW World Title at 12:25.

6. Merak vs. Joey Janela. Merak looks a bit like Juice Robinson. He has stringy, curly brown hair and a bushy, uncombed beard. Joey got on the mic and was booed. He attacked Merak and hit some chops. Merak fired back with some chops, and he planted his foot in Joey’s throat. They brawled to the floor at 3:30 and looped ringside. Joey dropped him back-first on the apron. Joey sat him in a chair and hit a running knee to the chest at 5:30, knocking Merak over. They got into the ring, and Joey pushed a chair into Merak’s throat.

Janela hit a diving European Uppercut and applied a rear-naked choke. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Merak hit a Russing Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 9:30. Joey hit a superkick and a brainbuster, then another for a nearfall. Merak hit a spear at 11:30, and they were both down. They fought onto the ring apron. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver on the apron. He pulled Merak into the ring and hit another DVD for a nearfall at 13:00. Joey hit a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a nearfall.

Janela hit a second rope superplex, but Merak held on and hit a suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Joey hit a superkick, but Merak hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Joey hit a clothesline and a package piledriver for a believable nearfall at 17:00, and he argued with the ref. He hit another superkick for a nearfall. Merak got an inside cradle and scored the pin. Good match. Joey sat up, shocked that he just lost that one.

Merak defeated Joey Janela at 18:40.

7. “Team GCW” 1 Called Manders, Drew Parker, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. “Team SAJ” Luca Bjorn, Sebastian De Witt, and Spencer. I don’t know anyone on Team SAJ. All six immediately brawled. Luca hit a dive to the floor; the sides of his head are shaved. They all fought on the floor. Parker brawled with the chubby De Witt (think Brodie Lee). Parker was already bleeding. Manders punched the scrawny Spencer, who wore a generic black T-shirt. Spencer was also now bleeding. Manders bodyslammed Spencer onto a plastic tote on the floor at 4:30.

Lloyd tossed the tiny Spencer into rows of chairs, and that earned a pop. Parker pulled out bar darts and threw three into Luca’s back. Gross. Parker and Luca traded slaps to the face. Spencer got a stapler and used it on Drew’s face. Gross. Parker fired up and hit some chops on the SAJ trio. Bjorn and De Witt hit a team Burning Hammer on Drew for a nearfall at 8:30. We got a “Fight forever!” chant in English.

Some boards were slid into the ring. Manders grabbed a board and hit some guys with it. Parker hit a rolling cannonball onto an opponent on a board in the corner. Manders tossed De Witt onto a board in the corner. Drew hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb on De Witt for the pin. That was a “very GCW-style brawl.”

“Team GCW” 1 Called Manders, Drew Parker, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. “Team SAJ” Luca Bjorn, Sebastian De Witt, and Spencer at 10:47.

Final Thoughts: It’s fun watching GCW make these overseas treks and perform in front of a hot, lively crowd. This was a unique venue, too, and it turned out to be a good location for an indy wrestling show. I’ll go with the KJ Orso match for best here, ahead of Janela’s match. I’ll take Vipress-Shotzi with the surprise winner for third.

I do have one significant complaint, though. The ad for the event showed Man Like DeReiss and Ricky Sosa, so I’m disappointed they weren’t involved. This has been an issue lately for GCW, too — the ad for the Iowa show two weeks ago featured Nick Gage, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price, who weren’t on that show, either.