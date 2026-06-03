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Nitro at the Mall of America

June 3, 2026

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Another Nitro show will be held at the Mall of America this summer. F1rst Wrestling announced that it will be holding Friday Night Nitro at MOA in Bloomington, Minnesota, on July 31. Tickets go on sale on June 15. For more details, see below or check out the F1rst Wrestling Twitter X page.

Powell’s POV: I believe this will be the fifth event that F1rst Wrestling has run at MOA. The show will be held in the Huntington Bank Rotunda, the home of the first WCW Nitro, which I attended on September 4, 1995.

F1rst Wrestling, promoted by Arik Cannon, also has a free event this Saturday in Blaine, Minnesota, at the Anoka County Northtown Library. You don’t have to worry about being shushed (well, unless Peter Avalon or Leva Bates are booked as surprises), as the show will be held outside the library from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. See below for more details.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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