Ted Turner dead at age 87

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Entrepreneur Ted Turner died on Wednesday at age 87. The cause of death was not disclosed. Turner revealed in 2018 that he was suffering from Lewy body dementia. Turner is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Read more on the story via CNN.com.

Powell’s POV: Turner will be best remembered by the masses for launching TBS and TNT, and creating 24-hour news coverage via CNN. Pro wrestling fans will remember him for prominently featuring pro wrestling on TBS and later TNT, and eventually acquiring Jim Crockett Promotions and rebranding it as World Championship Wrestling. Turner played a massive part in pro wrestling history. My condolences to his friends and family.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)